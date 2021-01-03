Result Exchange Results, gambling and TV sports

Skiing

Val Müstair, Switzerland: World Cup, Tour de Ski 2/8 stage:

Ladies & # 39; 10 km (P Starts): 1) Linn Svahn Sweden 30.09.9,) Julia Stupak Russia 0.7 seconds behind, 3) Jessica Diggins USA –0.8, 4) Frida Karlsson Sweden –1.4, 5 ) Katharina Hennig Germany –2.0, 6) Rosie Brennan USA –3.4, 7) Jana Kirpitshenko Russia –4.5, 8) Alisa Zhambalova Russia –13.6, 9) Krista Pärmäkoski Finland –13.6, 10 ) Tatjana Sorina Russia –17.9, … other Finns: 19) Johanna Matintalo –51.1, 31) Jasmi Joensuu –1.47.0, 45) Katri Lylynperä –2.37.2. 59 women skied to the finish.

Kerttu Niskanen dropped out of the competition due to stomach upset and suspended the tour.

Tour situation: 1) Svahn 32.42, 2) Diggins –13 seconds, 3) Karlsson –0.18, 4) Brennan –0.20, 5) Anamarija Lampic Slovenia –0.40, 6) Nadine Fähndrich Switzerland –0.43, 7) Sorina –0.53, 8 ) Stupak –0.56, 9) Natalia Nepryaeva Russia –1.12, 10) Maja Dahlqvist Sweden –1.15, … Finns: 12) Pärmäkoski –1.16, 19) Matintalo –1.52, 27) Joensuu –2.49, 46) Lylynperä –3.51.

Men & # 39; s 15 km (P Start): 1) Aleksandr Bolshunov Russia 34.09.8, 2) Dario Cologna Switzerland –23.5, 3) Ivan Jakimushin Russia –25.3, 4) Maurice Manificat France –27.7, 5 ) Denis Spitsov Russia –34.4, 6) Oskar Svensson Sweden –36.3, 7) Ilya Semikov Russia –43.4, 8) Jevgeni Belov Russia –47.2, 9) Ireneu Esteve Altimiras Andorra –47.3, 10) Clement Parisse France –47.7, … Finns: 18) Juho Mikkonen –1.21.7, 26) Markus Vuorela –1.28.4, 54) Lauri Lepistö –2.53.0, 68) Verneri Suhonen –4.42.5 . 76 men skied to the finish line, and Alexei Tshervot of Russia, who crossed the finish line in seventh place, was also rejected.

Tour situation: 1) Bolshunov 36.19, 2) Artem Maltsev Russia –1.00, 3) Svensson –1.10, 4) Cologna –1.11, 5) Jakimushin –1.16, 6) Federico Pellegrino Italia –1.22, 7) Manificat –1.36, 8) Belov –1.37, 9) Spitsov –1.40, 10) Andrew Musgrave Britannia –1.41, … Finns: 29) Mikkonen –2.29, 33) Vuorela –2.34, 54) Lepistö –3.58, 69) Suhonen –5.38.

Total World Cup situations after the 13/33 race (three starts missed in Lillehammer):

Women: 1) Brennan 451, 2) Sorina 388, 3) Neprjajeva 340, 4) Fähndrich 309, 5) Therese Johaug Norway 301, 6) Lampic 301, … Finns: 18) Kerttu Niskanen 131, 42) Pärmäkoski 38, 44) Laura Mononen 33, 50) Matintalo 25, 51) Joensuu 25, 66) Lylynperä 12.

Men: 1) Bolshunov 608, 2) Pellegrino 324, 3) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 296, 4) Andrew Young Britannia 261, 5) Andrei Melnitshenko Russia 248, 6) Musgrave 220, … Finns: 14) Iivo Niskanen 147, 17) Ristomatti Hakola 128, 20) Joni Mäki 114, 51) Perttu Hyvärinen 33, 54) Mikkonen 27, 74) Lepistö 11, 76) Suhonen 11, 81) Lauri Vuorinen 10, 91) Vuorela 5.

The following competitions: Val Müstair, 3.1. chases (v), women 10 km, men 15 km.

Kuopio: National competitions (v):

Men, 10 km: 1) Perttu Hyvärinen Puijon HS 22.25.5, 2) Remi Lindholm IF Minken 30.0 seconds behind, 3) Kari Varis IlmajK –44.9, 4) Miska Poikkimäki Vuokatti STK –50.7, 5) Niko Husu KuusamEV –1.08.0, 6) Sami Lähdemäki SaarijP –1.10.2.

Women, 5 km: 1) Anne Kyllönen Kainuu HS 12.27.8, 2) Anni Alakoski Kainuu HS –20.5, 3) Jasmin Kähärä MikkelH –28.1, 4) Emmi Lämsä Visa Ski Team Kemi –32.5, 5 ) Vilma Nissinen Vuokatti STK –33.9, 6) Hennariikka Rahkola Vantaa HS –44.9.

On Sunday, FIS competitions in traditional skiing will take place in Kuopio.

Football

English Premier League: Tottenham – Leeds 3–0, Crystal P – Sheffield U 2–0, Brighton – Wolverhampton 3–3, West Bromwich – Arsenal later

Spanish League: Villarreal – Levante 2–1, Betis – Sevilla 1–1, Getafe – Valladolid 0–1, Real Madrid – Celta Vigo later.

German Bundesliga: Cologne – Augsburg 0–1, Bielefeld – Mönchengladbach 0–1, Eintracht Frankfurt – Leverkusen 2–1 (Lukas Hradecky L 90 min), Hoffenheim – Freiburg 1–3, Werder Bremen – Union Berlin 0–2, Hertha Berlin– Schalke 3–0, Stuttgart – Leipzig later.

Scottish Premier League: Rangers – Celtic 1–0 (Glen Kamara R 90 min), Aberdeen – Dundee U 0–0, Hamilton – Motherwell 3–0, Hibernian – Livingston 0–3, Kilmarnock – St. Mirren 1–1, Ross Co – St. Johnstone 1–1.

Series Top: 1) Rangers 62 points (22 matches), 2) Celtic 43 (19), 3) Aberdeen 39 (20), 4) Hibernian 36 (22), 5) Livingston 27 (20), 6) Dundee U 26 ( 22)

English League Championship Series: Birmingham – Blackburn 0–2, Huddersfield – Reading 1–2, Millwall – Coventry 1–2, Norwich – Barnsley 1–0 (Teemu Pukki N substitution in the 90th minute), Preston – Nottingham 0–1, Swansea – Watford 2–1, Wycombe – Middlesbrough 1–3, Stoke – Bournemouth later.

Hockey

Edmonton: Men’s Under-20 World Cup, playoffs:

Semi-finals: Russia – Germany 2–1 (1–0, 1–0, 0–1) Russia in the semi-finals, Germany dropped out.

Bandy

Band League: Narukerä – Kampparit 5–3 (4–2), OLS – JPS 1–7 (1–0), Achilles – WP 35 12–1 (6–1), Veiterä – Botnia 7–2 (1–1).

Basketball

NBA: Charlotte – Memphis 93–108 (M: Dillon Brooks 21/3), Detroit – Boston 96–93 (D: Jerami Grant 24/4, B: Jayson Tatum 28/6, Jaylen Brown 25/9), Dallas – Miami 93–83 (D: Luka Doncic 27/15), Brooklyn – Atlanta 96–114 (B: Kevin Durant 28/8, A: DeAndre Hunter 23/6, Trae Young 21/5, John Collins 20/8), Milwaukee –Chicago 126–96 (M: Giannis Antetokounpo 29/12), Minnesota – Washington 109–130 (M: Malik Beasley 21/3, W: Bradley Beal 31/3), San Antonio – LA Lakers 103–109 (SA: Keldon Johnson 26/10, DeMar DeRozan 23/9), Denver – Phoenix 103–106, Utah – LA Clippers 106–100, Golden State – Portland 98–123.

Women Korisliiga: Pyrinto – Kouvottaret 64–100 (31–48).

Women Division 1: ToPo II – Kataja 69–49 (13–12, 12–12, 20–13, 24–12).

Motorsports

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Dakar Desert Rally, prologue 129 km, of which special stage 11 km:

Cars: 1) Nasser al-Attiyah Qatar, Toyota 5.48, 2) Brian Baragwanath South Africa, Century Racing, same time, 3) Yazeed al-Rajhi Saudi Arabia, Toyota behind 8 seconds.

Motorcycles: 1) Ricky Brabec USA, Honda 6.01, 2) Joan Barreda Spain, Honda –0.06, 3) Daniel Sanders Australia, KTM –0.13.

In addition to the prologue, the competition in Saudi Arabia includes 12 special stages. The competition ends on January 15th.

Ski jumping

Innsbruck, Austria:

Central European Hill Week 3/4 race, qualifying (HS128): 1) Halvor Egner Granerud Norway 132 points (129 meters), 2) Daniel Huber Austria 128.9 (127.5), 3) Dawid Kubacki Poland 128.7 ( 128), 4) Markus Eisenbichler Germany 125.7 (127), 5) Kamil Stoch Poland 125.4 (125), 6) Stefan Kraft 125.2 (125), 7) Karl Geiger Germany 123.6 (125), 8) Piotr Zyla Poland 123.2 (125.5), … 19) Antti Aalto Finland 114.8 (120), … 24) Niko Kytösaho Finland 109.3 (118.5).

Aalto and Kytösaho entered the jumping competition on Sunday. In the first round of the competition, Aalto will face Austria’s Clemens Leitner (32nd qualifier) ​​and Kytösaho Austria’s Maximilian Steiner (27th qualifier).

Trotting

Vermo: Toto 75:

5th start, Toto 75-1, lv 2620 m: 1) Dickson Shadow / Ari Moilanen 17.0a (3.38), 2) Noble Boy S 17.1a (16.68) .3) Brand New Key 17, 1a (38.27). 4) Finest Chocolate 17.2a (41.0). Toto (5-6-1): 3.38 1.83-3.04-3.81 14.67.

6th start, Toto 75-2, sh 1620 m: 1) Pöylefanten * / Antti Teivainen 26.6a (2.48), 2) Viriori 26.8a (119.25) .3) Basic 26.8a x (12 , 99) .4) Ypäjä Jallu 26.9a (20.46). Toto (7-10-8): 2.48 1.65-12.48-3.28 159.30.

7th start, Toto 75-3 TROIKKA-2, lv 2120 m: 1) Astrum / Ari Moilanen 15.6a (1.99), 2) Surprise Daisy 16.1a (29.67) .3) Mahatma Gee 16, 1a (7.95) .4) Favör Då 16.2a (21.65). Toto (2-12-6): 1.99 1.34-3.55-1.96 20.00. Troika: 179.75.

8. start, Toto 75-4 Toto4-1, lv 2120 m: 1) Juiceman / Jarmo Saarela 13.5a (5.68), 2) North Lexus 13.7a (5.56) .3) Luxorious Lord 13, 8a (4.44) .4) Gambino Degato 14.0a (25.98). Toto (9-4-1): 5.68 1.67-1.78-1.72 11.50. Toto4 profit share: 10.01.

9th start, Toto 75-5 Toto4-2 TROIKKA-3, lv 2120 m: 1) Brisenda / Hannu Torvinen 14.9a (7.16), 2) Bansky 15.5a (2.16) .3) Be the One * 15.6a (16.63) .4) Zarita GSO * 15.7a (53.46). Toto (2-9-11): 7.16 2.15-1.51-3.12 6.75. Toto4 profit share: 31.31. Troika: 215.89.

10. start, Toto 75-6 Toto4-3 DUO-1, lv 2120 m Winter Cup, Kavioliiga competition: 1) Thai Profit / Santtu Raitala 13.1a (2.64), 2) Don Williams 13.3a (1, 94) .3) Hazelhen Hermes 13.6a (33.27) .4) William Pine 13.6a (158.9). Toto (4-1-10): 2.64 1.26-1.18-1.93 3.04. Toto4 profit share: 57.96.

11th start, Toto 75-7 Toto4-4 DUO-2 TROIKKA-4, sh 2120 m: 1) Arkenttiina / Teemu Okkolin 28.0 (4.25), 2) Vuvuzela 26.5 (25.55) .3 ) Vennelmon Varma 26.6 (12.24) .4) Warsaw 26.6 (20.44). Toto (2-16-15): 4.25 2.38-7.91-3.76 156.53. Toto4 profit share: 83.22. Troika: 3423.35. Duo of the day: 4-2, odds: 13.92.

Profit distribution: 7 correct profit share 305.48 e., 6 correct profit share 5.82 e.

Salibandy

Men F-League: EräVikikingit – Steelers 8–4 (5–2, 1–2, 2–0).

Women F-League A: EräVikikingit – SB-Pro 5–4 (2–1, 2–1, 1–2).

Gambling

Lotto 53/20

Correct numbers: 2, 7, 9, 23, 26, 31, 32. Additional number: 13. Plus number: 27.

Profit distribution: 7 correct -, 6 + 1 correct 92,984.69 e, 6 correct 2,146.46 e, 5 correct 48.35 e, 4 correct 10.00 e, 3 + 1 correct 2.00 e.

Saturday Joker 53/20

1 7 1 0 4 8 2

Profit distribution: 7 correct -, 6 correct 6 profit share 20 000.00 e, 5 correct 500.00 e, 4 correct 50.00 e, 3 correct 6.00 e, 2 correct 3.00 e.

Keno 53/20

Evening draw (2.1.): 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 16, 24, 26, 27, 35, 37, 38, 39, 42, 43, 45, 50, 51, 57, 68. 43.

Daily draw (2.1.): 3, 4, 5, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 44, 45, 53, 54, 60, 66, 67. Month number: 32.

Late draw (1.1.): 1, 3, 6, 14, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 32, 38, 42, 47, 50, 54, 57, 66, 67, 69. Number: 57.

TV sports

Dplay

13.25, 16.55 Alpine skiing mc: Zagreb, 1st and 2nd landing of women’s slalom. 14.25 Central European Hill Week, HS 130, Innsbruck. 14.55 La Liga: Athletic Bilbao-Elche. 15.45 Champions chess tour: Final. 17.10 La Liga: Alavés – Atlético Madrid, 19.25 Eibar – Granada, Real Sociedad – Osasuna, 21.55 Huesca – Barcelona.

Yle TV2

12.15, 13.20, 15.25, 17.50 Sports studio. 12.30 Tour de Ski, men 15 km, Val Müstair. 13.25, 16.55 Alpine skiing mc: Zagreb, 1st and 2nd landing of women’s slalom. 14.25, 15.45 Central European Hill Week, Innsbruck. 16.20 Tour de Ski, women’s 10 km.

Yle Arena

13.25, 16.55 Alpine skiing mc: Zagreb, 1st and 2nd landing of women’s slalom. 14.25 Hill Jump MC: Hill Week, Innsbruck.

C More Max

22.55 Portuguese League: Porto-Moreirense.

C More Sport 1

14.55 La Liga: Athletic Bilbao – Elche, 19.25 Real Sociedad – Osasuna, 21.55 Huesca – Barcelona.

C More Sport 2

17.10 La Liga: Alavés – Atlético Madrid, 19.25 Eibar – Granada.

Eurosport 1

13.23, 16.58 Alpine Skiing World Cup: Val Gardena. 14.28 Downhill Jumping: Central European Downhill Week, Innsbruck.

Eurosport 2

10.18, 11.43, 13.38 Tobogganing: World Cup Königssee.

screen

13.20 Serie A: Inter Milan – Crotone. 14.55 Basketball League: Vimpelin Veto – Forssan Alku. 15.50 Serie A: Genoa-Lazio, Cagliari-Naples, AS Roma-Sampdoria. 16.50 F-League: Classic-SPV, Steelers-Indians. 18.20 F-League: Happee-Welhot. 18.50 Serie A: Benevento – AC Milan, 21.35 Juventus – Udinese. 22.00 NBA: Detroit Pistons – Boston Celtics, 01.00 Memphis Grizzlies – Los Angeles Lakers.

V Sport Sports

16.20 Bundesliga: Dortmund-Wolfsburg. 19.55 NFL: Match Open, 03.15 Philadelphia Eagles – Washington Football Team.

V Sport Hockey

21.30 Darts World Championships: final.

V Sport Football

13.50 Premier League: Burnley-Fulham. 15.50, 18.10, 20.25 Premier League Studio. 16.10 Premier League: Newcastle-Leicester, 18.25 Chelsea-Manchester City.

V Sport Football

14.25 2nd Bundesliga: HSV-Regensburg, 16.20 Dortmund-Wolfsburg, 18.50 Bayern Munich-Mainz.

V Sport Premium

13.55 Premier League: Burnley-Fulham. 16.00, 18.15, 20.30 Premier League Studio. 16.10 Premier League: Newcastle-Leicester, 18.25 Chelsea-Manchester City.