Result Exchange Friday’s results exchange includes the Veikkausliiga, gambling and TV sports

Bhavi Mandalia
October 16, 2020
in World
Football

Men’s Football League

RoPS – FC Lahti 0–4 (0–1)

45. Dimitry Imbongo rp. 0–1, 66. Own goal 0–2, 84. Altin Zeqiri 0–3, 90. Arttu Auranen 0–4. Audience: 688.

HIFK – Ilves 1-2 (0-0)

Sakari Tukiainen 1–0, 75. Lauri Ala-Myllymäki rp. 1–1, 80. Ala-Myllymäki 1–2. Audience: 1,274.

Honka – IFK Mariehamn 1–0 (1–0)

33. Konsta Rasimus 1–0. Audience: 517.

Inter – KuPS 2–0 (1–0)

22. Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan 1–0, 65. Connor Ruane 2–0. Audience: 1135.

SJK – HJK 1-2 (1-1)

18. Roope Risks 0–1, 32. Emmanuel Ledesma 1–1, 70. Atomu Tanaka 1–2. Audience: 1,850.

HJK19125244–1641KuPS19125235–1841Inter19104530–1634Honka19710221–1231Ilves1986530–2530FC Lahti1977530–2728HIFK1974827–2825SJK1865720–2123IFK Mariehamn1955926–3520Haka18 Haka – TPS, 18.10. IFK Mariehamn – SJK, HJK – HIFK, KuPS – Honka, Ilves – Inter.

League of Nations on Wednesday:

Division A:

Block 1: Poland-Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0, Italy-Netherlands 1-1

Block 2: England-Denmark 0-1, Iceland-Belgium 1-2

Block 3: Croatia-France 1-2, Portugal-Sweden 3-0

Division B:

Block 1: Norway-Northern Ireland 1-0, Romania-Austria 0-1

Block 2: Slovakia-Israel 2-3, Scotland-Czech Republic 1-0

Block 3: Turkey – Serbia 2–2, Russia – Hungary 0–0

Block 4: Finland – Ireland 1–0 (0–0), Bulgaria – Wales 0–1

Division C:

Block 2: Northern Macedonia – Georgia 1–1, Estonia – Armenia 1–1

Block 3: Moldova-Slovenia 0-4, Greece-Kosovo 0-0

Block 4: Lithuania-Albania 0-0, Belarus-Kazakhstan 2-0

Hockey

League

Jukurit – Aces and. 3–2 (0–0, 1–0, 1–2, 1–0)

KHL

Severstal – Tractor 0–4 (0–0, 0–4, 0–0)

Kunlun Red Star – Salavat 5–3 (0–2, 2–0, 3–1)

SJU: Metsola 28/32 fight, Hartikainen 1 + 0, Granlund 0 + 1.

Basketball

Women’s Basketball League:

PeKa – Kouvottaret 80–69 (43–32)

The following matches: 17.10. Catz – ToPo, FoA – ViVe, Pyrinty – EBT, Honka – HBA.

Volleyball

Women’s Championship:

Kuusamo – LP-Vampula 3–0 (25–21, 25–21, 25–21)

The following matches: 16. 10. Puijo Wolley – Hämeenlinna, 17. 10. OrPo – LP Message, Kuusamo – LP Kangasala, 18. 10. JymyVolley – LP Message, WoVo Rovaniemi – LP Kangasala.

Cycling

Road cycling touring Italy

Cesenatico, Rimini

Stage 12, Cesenatico, 204 km: 1) Jhonatan Narvaez Ecuador 5.31.24, 2) Mark Padun Ukraine –1.08, 3) Simon Clarke Australia –6.50, 4) Joey Rosskopf USA –7.30, 5) Simon Pellaud Switzerland –7.43, 69 Brandon McNulty USA, … 69) Jaakko Hänninen Finland –25.05.

Overall competition situation after the 12/21 stage: 1) Joao Almeida Portugal 49.21.46, 2) Wilco Kelderman Netherlands –34 seconds behind, 3) Pello Bilbao Spain –43, 4) Domenico Pozzovivo Italy –57, 5) Vincenzo Nibali Italy –1.01 , 6) Patrick Konrad Austria –1.15, … 52) Hänninen –1.06.33.

On Friday, the 229-kilometer Udine-San Daniele del Friuli section will run.

Salibandy

Women’s League A:

SB-Pro – Classic 8–3 (3–1, 2–0, 3–2)

Tennis

Men’s ATP Challenger Tournament

Lisbon

Doubles, Semifinals: Harri Heliövaara (Doubles ATP-128) / Zdenek Kolar Czech Republic (ATP-227) –Lloyd Glasspool Britannia (ATP-169) / Alex Lawson USA (ATP-144) 6-7 (4-7), 6- 4, 10–5.

Gambling

Keno 42/20

Thursday 15.10.

Daily draw: 13, 15, 16, 18, 24, 26, 29, 32, 33, 34, 42, 44, 51, 53, 56, 59, 60, 61, 62, 68. Number of months: 34

Evening draw: 2, 7, 8, 11, 21, 22, 25, 30, 34, 35, 36, 42, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, 53, 59, 69. Number of months: 8

Wednesday 14.10.

Late Night Sweepstakes: 2, 7, 8, 11, 21, 22, 25, 30, 34, 35, 36, 42, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, 53, 59, 69. Month Number: 8

TV sports

Yle Arena

13.50 DreamHack Open Fall 2020

Elisa Entertainment Sport

18.20 Number one: MP-MYPA

18.20 Ykkönen: KTP – KPV

screen

18.00 TotoTV: TotoTalk: Toto5: Pori & Toto64: Umåker

18.15 Veikkausliiga: FC Haka – TPS

18.20 Choir League: Kouvot – Ura Basket.

18.20 Volleyball Championship: Puijo Wolley – Hämeenlinna

18.20 Subway National League: FC Honka – HJK

Sub.

18.25 Pelicans – Ilves

C More Max

18.00 TotoTalk: Pori and Umåker

C More Sport 1

00.00 PGA TOUR Golf: The CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

C More Hockey

18.00 Pelicans – Ilves

18.15 HIFK – Lock, Tappara – HPK, JYP – Saipa, Sport – TPS

Eurosport 1

13.28 Cycling: World Tour Italy Tour

17.40, 18.30 Tennis: ATP500 Saint Petersburg

8:48 PM Snooker: English Open.

Eurosport 2

13.00 Tennis: ATP500 St. Petersburg

15.09 Snooker: English Open

V Sport Sports

21.40 EFL Championship: Derby – Watford

V Sport 1

21.50 Euroleague: Basque Country – Khimki

V Sport Hockey

19.25 KHL: CZECH REPUBLIC

V Sport Football

21.55 Ligue 1: Nimes – PSG

V Sport Golf

14.30 European Tour: Scottish Championship, 2nd round

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

