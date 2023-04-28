Friday, April 28, 2023
Result date | Trading company Kesko's result weakened as expected, Pihlajalinna appointed a CEO – HS follows Friday's results day

April 28, 2023
Result date | Trading company Kesko’s result weakened as expected, Pihlajalinna appointed a CEO – HS follows Friday’s results day

A total of almost 50 Finnish listed companies will now publish their results from the end of the week.

Where how are Finnish listed companies? We will get an accurate picture of that during Thursday and Friday. Over the course of a few days, almost 50 listed companies publish their interim reports for January–March.

On Friday, Neste, the trading companies Kesko, Tokmanni and Stockmann, the gaming company Rovio and the health companies Pihlajalinna and Terveystalo will report their results for the beginning of the year on Friday.

HS will closely monitor the results day from moment to moment, starting at 8:00 a.m. Welcome aboard!

