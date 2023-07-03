During the race it was already raining time penalties for drivers who time and time again came out of the track with the four wheels of their car. Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, Kevin Magnussen and Alexander Albon, among others, took a 5-second time penalty. According to Aston Martin, more drivers should have received a time penalty. The team therefore protested and successfully.
The main victims of the protest were Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault). Sainz dropped from 4th to 6th in the final result, Hamilton went from 7th to 8th and Gasly was dropped from 9th to 10th. Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both moved up one spot to 5th and 9th respectively.
