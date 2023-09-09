Result Alerts | Result warning from the information security company F-Secure

F-Secure expects that its turnover will remain at 128–132 million euros this year, while previously it estimated that the turnover would exceed 134 million euros.

8.9. 21:56

Information security company F-Secure calculates its financial outlook for the current year.

The company announced on Friday evening that it is lowering its outlook for turnover and adjusted profit.

F-Secure now estimates its 2023 turnover to be between 128 and 132 million euros, while previously it estimated turnover to exceed 134 million euros.

The adjusted result is estimated to be between 41 and 45 million euros this year. The previous estimate was that the adjusted result will exceed 45 million euros this year.

F-Secure justifies the update of the guidelines by the fact that the development of its business has been weaker than expected in the third quarter of the year.

For example, delivery delays in partner business have negatively affected the development of turnover in the second half of the year, the company says in its press release.

In April, F-Secure announced that it was buying Lookout Life, the mobile data security business unit aimed at consumers in the US. In its earnings warning issued on Friday, F-Secure says that Lookout Life’s growth will “move forward” due to long sales cycles and challenges in F-Secure’s own operations in the first months after the acquisition.

In addition, the situation in the consumer market is still weak. Consumers have remained cautious when ordering new services and paid even more attention to prices. According to the company, this has weakened the development of the direct sales channel.

In addition, fluctuations in exchange rates have had a negative impact on F-Secure’s performance, the company says.

The adjusted result, which is lower than estimated, is due to the weak development of turnover.

“F-Secure’s management is currently preparing measures to ensure profitability even in a situation where growth is slower than originally planned,” the company’s press release says.

In July the information security company With Secure also issued a profit warning.

F-Secure split into two separate companies last year. The corporate information security business remained with the already existing company, which was renamed With Secure. The consumer business was separated into a new independent company, whose business name was taken as F-Secure.