Result Alerts | Profit warning from the OP group, this year’s operating result is going to be better than previously expected

Result warnings|The OP Group is raising its estimate of its operating result for the current year. The finance group is also currently conducting change negotiations.

OP group raises its earnings outlook for the current year. The company announced the matter on Thursday afternoon.

The OP group estimates that its operating profit this year will be at the same level as in 2023, when the financial group’s operating profit was a good two billion euros.

At the end of July, in connection with the results of the second quarter, the OP group estimated that its operating profit would be lower than in 2023.

According to the OP group’s press release, the background to the positive profit warning is the better-than-anticipated development of the group’s investment returns and receivables impairments during the past year.

“There are still significant uncertainties associated with earnings development. The most significant uncertainty factors in OP Financial Group’s earnings development are related to the development of the operating environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment, and the development of receivables impairments,” the group’s announcement reads.

OP group started change negotiations at the beginning of August, which could lead to the termination of up to 110 positions.

The change negotiations concern the OP group’s organization focused on personal and SME customers, i.e. retail banking operations. There are a total of approximately 1,390 people in the scope of the change negotiations.

According to OP’s preliminary assessment, the plan could lead to the termination of a maximum of approximately 110 positions, but at the same time, new positions would be created, which will be offered in place of the positions to be terminated.

In total, about 13,000 people work for the OP group.