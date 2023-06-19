Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Result Alert | Media group Ilkka lowers its outlook: operating profit is down from last year

June 19, 2023
in World Europe
According to Ilka, increased inflation and weakened market prospects affect the development of the group’s turnover.

Media group Ilkka gave a result warning on Monday morning. The group weakens its outlook for 2023 regarding the adjusted operating profit of its own operations, and estimates that it will decrease this year from the previous year.

The previous estimate was that the operating profit would remain at the level of 2022 or decrease slightly.

According to the company’s press release, the weakened market outlook affects the development of the group’s turnover more than previously estimated. It is also said that the significantly increased inflation will affect the costs and the result at the end of the year.

However, the company still estimates that its turnover will increase from the previous year. The increase is said to be mainly due to business acquisitions made during the beginning of 2022. However, according to the group’s press release, the current geopolitical situation and the resulting economic instability will affect the development of the group’s turnover more than previously estimated.

Ilkka Group will publish its half-year report for January–June on August 14, 2023.

Ilkka publishes, among other things, the newspaper Ilkka-Pohjalaina.

