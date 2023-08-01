Result Alert | Health technology company Revenio calculates its outlook: “We anticipate a general market slowdown”

Revenio, which manufactures eye pressure meters, says that it has already seen signs of opticians being cautious in their investments.

A health technology company Revenio calculates its guidelines for the current year. The company said on Tuesday evening after the closing of the Helsinki Stock Exchange that it will calculate its estimate of the development of its turnover this year.

According to the new guidelines, Revenio expects its currency-adjusted turnover to grow this year by 1-5 percent compared to the previous year.

In the company’s guidance issued earlier in February, the currency-adjusted turnover was expected to grow “strongly” this year from the previous year.

Revenio did not make any changes to its expectations of the company’s profitability. The company still expects that its profitability will be at a good level without one-time items.

Revenion managing director Jouni Toijala says in the company’s press release that its operating environment is challenging. Toijala considers it likely that the global challenges of the company’s industry will continue.

“Uncertainties related to the development of the macroeconomics, such as inflation and high interest rates, are still in the horizon, which we anticipate will affect the purchasing behavior of our customers in our main market. We have already seen signs of optical shops being cautious in their investments.”

According to Toijala, the company that manufactures eye tonometers estimates that this will affect the demand for its products, and thus the turnover during the rest of the year.

“For the same reasons, we also anticipate a general slowdown in the market, and at the moment we do not see any clear signs that market conditions will improve in the second half of the year,” Toijala says in the announcement.

Revenio will publish its second quarter results on Thursday, August 10.