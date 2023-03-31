The first free practice in Melbourne immediately showed why F1 needs free practice. Because fair is fair; those who stood up for it in Europe were not disappointed. Drivers spun off the track, Verstappen had some problems but was still the fastest and some drivers even complained about porpoising. Let’s see if the 2nd free practice for the GP of Australia will be as entertaining.

Contrary to the weather forecast beforehand, the teams think it will rain in VT2. Already on the first run, George Russell reports that there is light rain in the third corner. It doesn’t stop the drivers from coming onto the track en masse. Who doesn’t come out is Logan Sargeant. His Williams broke down at the end of first practice and has not yet been repaired.

Busy on the job

Just like on the A2, more cars on the asphalt increase the risk of traffic congestion. For example, Sainz plows his way past three cars only to be blocked by Verstappen. The Dutch driver says he had no idea that Sainz was on a fast lap. In addition, Pérez has been unlucky twice. First he is blocked by Stroll, later by Zhou.

Meanwhile, more and more drops appear on the camera lens and the umbrellas also appear in the audience. Nevertheless, for the time being they will continue to drive on the dry weather tires. The track is not wet enough to step on intermediates. The drivers are instructed to maintain temperature in the tires so that they can keep driving for as long as possible.

If you didn’t know already, it’s a bit wet out there 😆 ✨ As demonstrated by Toto ✨#AusGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/0bJoQo1TS5 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2023

Everyone hides

The cars stay on the asphalt until it really is no longer possible. Then all cars are inside for ten minutes. In between there are a few daredevils who try or the soft tire and on the intermediates, but they do not do more than one round. Later, more drivers come out and the cars stay out as well.

Stroll is not doing so well in wet Melbourne. Twice he loses control of his Aston Martin, but luckily for him and his team he manages to keep the car out of the wall. In the end it stays wet until the end of the training. As a result, we don’t know we have the best cards for pole position. When it was still dry, Fernando Alonso set the fastest time.

2nd Free Practice of the 2023 Australian GP

Fernando Alonso Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen George Russell Carlos Sainz

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 03:30 AM – 04:30 AM

Qualification: 07:00 AM – 08:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 07:00 AM