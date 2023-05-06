Welcome to Miami! Or as the Spaniards say, bienvenidos a Miami! For the second time, F1 is racing in the The Magic City. One thing is for sure: you’re going to see a lot of American Football players, movie stars and other ‘important’ people this weekend. Let’s focus here on the action on track starting with 1st Free Practice for the 2023 Miami GP.

The car of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez got a few extra stripes this weekend. The ‘special livery’ was submitted by a fan. Both cars have received some extra green color, but then from the mechanics. Red Bull seems to be testing new parts and wants to know what happens to wind power. That’s why there’s green flow fish lubricated on the car.

Drivers are looking for the braking point

From the start some cars are shooting left and right. Things go wrong especially in the first corner. There, Verstappen and Pérez, among others, brake too late. Later Leclerc also shoots through. Nyck de Vries has a hard time in the slow section. In turn 12 he has lost all rear grip and his AlphaTauri spins. He barely keeps his car out of the wall.

This trend continues for the rest of the session. At turn 16, the hairpin turn into the second long straight, Magnussen and Stroll lock up their brakes. Fortunately for them, the run-off lanes are big enough on the street circuit. Later, several drivers also cut off the narrow chicane.

Is Miami such a tough job?

The layout itself is not too bad, but the asphalt is a different story. The drivers have such a hard time because it is not a permanent circuit. As a result, there is not much driving on the asphalt and there is therefore no rubber. If the F2 was still here, it might have been better, but that’s not the case either. In addition, the entire track has been repaved, making the track extra slippery.

With about 26 minutes to go, Nico Hülkenberg spins. Just like De Vries earlier in the session, all grip is lost at the rear and the Haas turns 180 degrees. That is because Hülkenberg drives too far outside the ideal line. That’s where the rest of what comes off the tires, whatever marbels are called. If you hit those marbles, you can forget about it. In the meantime, the clock is ticking on in free practice.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Hulkenberg loses the car at Turn 3 and he hits the wall#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/NJM3f8vmNP — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2023

When Hülkenberg’s car is cleared, there are still eighteen minutes to go. At least, for the drivers who are still going to drive. De Vries’ AlphaTauri is standing on the box in the pit box. His car seems to have been damaged by his spin. Not a good start for the Dutchman after his annoying weekend in Baku.

.@nyckdevries‘ FP1 is cut short after its spin earlier in the session the team are working to repair the car for FP2 👊 pic.twitter.com/MrGRM2cr0k — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 5, 2023

At the end of the session, Verstappen is on the hard tyre. At that point, the Mercedes will switch to the soft tyre. They are the fastest of all on that. Russell is the fastest of the two British drivers. Leclerc follows before Verstappen and Sainz. In an hour and a half we will be back for the second training of this weekend.

Results of the 1st free practice session of the 2023 Miami GP

George Russell Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz

What time does F1 start in Miami?

Friday

2nd free practice: 23:30 – 00:30

Saturday

3rd free practice: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Qualification: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 9:30 PM