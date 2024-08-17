Ciudad Juarez.- The International Council of Museums (ICOM) has restructured the definition of a museum based on the need to update the concept of a museum to reflect current practices and realities in the sector, reported Araceli Hidalgo, in charge of guided tours at the Cultural Center of the Borders at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ).

The traditional definition of a museum had become outdated in relation to the activities and roles that museums perform today, he said.

In response, ICOM convened a series of meetings and consultations with representatives of museums and cultural centres around the world.

This process involved in-depth discussions and consideration of diverse perspectives to develop a definition that adequately encompassed the evolution of museum practices.

The main objective of this review was to create a definition that not only reflected the historical role of museums, but also their adaptation to new social and cultural demands.

The review culminated in an extraordinary general meeting, where the new definition was approved and presented as a historic milestone in the evolution of museums globally.

The new definition establishes that a museum is “a non-profit, permanent institution at the service of society, which researches, collects, conserves, interprets and exhibits tangible and intangible heritage.”

Furthermore, it is emphasized that museums must be “open to the public, accessible and inclusive”, promoting diversity and sustainability.

Museums should operate in an ethical and professional manner, offering diverse experiences that foster education, enjoyment, reflection and the exchange of knowledge.

This change in definition seeks to ensure that museums remain relevant and effective in their role of preserving and sharing cultural heritage.

The update also aims to ensure that museums can better adapt to the needs of the communities they serve by integrating more inclusive and sustainable practices.

In Ciudad Juárez, the network of museums and cultural centers is made up of 13 spaces that play a crucial role in the cultural life of the region.

ICOM’s update of the museum definition represents an important step towards modernising the sector and a response to changing cultural and social needs.