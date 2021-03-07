The only solution that comes to mind when a business owner is doing badly is to close down: pay the vendors to whom you owe invoices, indemnify workers and forget about that project that no longer had a future. Or, at least, it didn’t seem to have a future. Because the coronavirus crisis, like the previous financial recession a decade ago, is putting thousands of businesses at risk whose only way out is to liquidate the company. Very few think about the possibility of requesting a bankruptcy with which they can restructure their business and start from scratch.

Changes in Concursal law prepared by the Government – largely at the request of the European Union, whose directive requires its content to be transposed into Spanish law – advocates promoting these judicial processes rather than closing them as the only alternative. That rule is about employers detect problems early of their companies. Do not wait to see yourself on the edge of the precipice, as the coronavirus is causing in many businesses.

In Spain, the corporate culture is much more given to trying to survive with great difficulty, until in the end the entrepreneur cannot take it anymore. In fact, in 2019, 13.3 bankruptcies were declared for every 10,000 companies compared to the more than 75 in England and Wales, or the more than 107 statements in France. The Citizens MEP, Luis Garicano, warns that this reality complicates the future of Spanish companies, so it proposes to “modify the current pre-insolvency mechanism” due to its “ineffectiveness”.

“In Spain, there are freelancers who directly lower the blind because they cannot continue to deal with the arrival of letters of defaults,” explains Garicano. “And they carry all their lives with that defaulter sign,” he says.

In his opinion, the current bankruptcy procedure is characterized by its Long duration. In addition, the little culture on this subject that there is among small businesses to open one. The president of the Federation of Self-Employed (ATA) agrees on this, Lorenzo Love, who advocates that the aid prepared by the Government should serve to restructure companies and help those who “Unfortunately” they will have to be forced to closer and “do not have to carry a license plate of ruined forever, which is what has been happening on many occasions.”

For his part, Luis Martín, member of the Professional Association of Insolvency Administrators (ASPAC), estimates that “here no one wants to leave debts with third parties if there is a bankruptcy,” he explains. “You look very bad with people who are very close to you,” he clarifies. And they have a sense of bad reputation”, indicates.

Over the past year, official bankruptcy filings among companies have barely picked up. According to INE data, there were just over 4,000 cases, about 600 less than in 2019. It is paradoxical that in a year like 2020, with the coronavirus crisis and thousands of businesses without activity, bankruptcies did not increase. In reality, they did not do so thanks to the decrees approved by the Government on bankruptcies, with which the obligation to present them disappeared. Until March of last year, if a company was insolvent, it had two months to request the bankruptcy. From the first state of alarm, this obligation disappeared. And even today it remains, at least until the 14th. Although the Council of Ministers is expected to approve an extension of this system for several more months, within the new public aid plan worth 11,000 million euros that the Ministry of Economy already has prepared to save the businesses most affected by the last closings.

More indebted in a year



The problem that can arise is that many of the companies now protected by the legislation end up being unviable. «The increase in debt registered in the framework of the pandemic may mean a decline of almost half of the improvement in capitalization experienced in the last decade », stand out in AFI. “In the sectors most affected by the crisis, those most exposed to activities that require greater physical presence, the deterioration in solvency is much more pronounced,” says a report from this firm. “And by size, the impact would be much more intense in the case of SMEs, whose financial vulnerability is much greater,” they highlight.

Only in 2020 have companies assumed 50,000 million euros of debt plus than the previous year. The Bank of Spain itself estimates that the percentage of companies with financial pressure would have increased from 13% in 2019 to 40% in the case of SMEs (30% for large companies) and the levels of insolvency could reach close percentages at 20%.