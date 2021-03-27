Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, issued administrative decisions to reconfigure the boards of directors of health support societies affiliated with the Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. Achieving its strategic goals, as well as increasing support and mobilizing its efforts to enhance health awareness, and to ensure that best practices are followed that ensure a safe and sustainable health for the community, in a way that contributes to improving the health and preventive reality in the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in general.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi said: “The health of individuals and society remains our absolute priority for which we are always keen on the continuous development of the policies and programs of our community institutions, and through them we aim towards launching awareness initiatives with tangible results, with which we reach every individual in society. Renewal will continue, and with the multiplicity of creative minds and keeping pace with life changes, we will work to consolidate the quality of life for the people of the Emirate of Sharjah who are citizens and residents on its land under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and we trust these national energies in their upcoming mission with our partners in Community march ».

Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, expressed her thanks and gratitude to the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, noting that this decision is an advanced step towards the associations’ fulfillment and fulfillment of all the requirements of the Ministry of Community Development.

Decisions

The decisions provide for the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Diabetes Friends Association headed by Khawla Taher Al-Hajj, the Board of Directors of the Society of Joint Patients ‘Friends headed by Wahida Abdel Aziz, the Board of Directors of the Breastfeeding Friends Association headed by Eng. Khawla Abdulaziz Al-Noman, the Board of Directors of the Society of Kidney Patients’ Friends headed by Maryam bin Dakhin, and the Board The management of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association is headed by Sawsan Al-Fahoum Jafar, and the administrative decisions set the term of membership in the councils to four years.