E.A week after British private equity firm CVC offered to take the Japanese Toshiba group off the stock exchange, Toshiba’s president and managing director Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned. The company is temporarily appointing Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa as his successor.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

Tsunakawa emphasized that the company is basically sticking to the reorientation towards social infrastructure promoted by Kurumatani. He stressed the need to regain and stabilize the confidence of shareholders and employees. The 65-year-old Tsunakawa had already headed the group in the immediate crisis period from 2016 to 2018. He should only act temporarily now. The company will soon start looking for a successor for him, Osamu Nagayama, chairman of the board of directors, said in an online press conference in Tokyo.

The abrupt change in leadership comes at a time when a bidding competition for Toshiba is emerging. The news agency Bloomberg reported that after CVC, the investment company KKR and the Canadian company Brookfield Asset Management are also examining an offer for Toshiba. CVC is currently working on a more detailed version of the original offer idea. According to media reports, the European private equity company has offered 5,000 yen per share of Toshiba. Toshiba’s shareholders consider this offer to be too low. The hedge fund Oasis Management in Hong Kong has already stated in a letter to Toshiba that the fair value is more than 6200 yen per share.

Conflicts of Interest Regarding CVC Offer

The reasons for Kuramatani’s resignation are varied. The former banker was head of CVC’s Japanese subsidiary before taking over Toshiba’s leadership in 2018. This led to the suspicion that CVC’s purchase offer resulted in a conflict of interest. But the chairman of the board of directors, Nagayama, denied this. As a reason for his resignation, he presented the fact that Kurumatani felt that his task had been fulfilled with Toshiba’s return to the first class of companies listed on the Tokyo stock exchange.

According to media reports, CVC’s offer also triggered heated internal debates within Toshiba’s management, in the course of which parts of the management also discussed the dismissal of Kurumatani. What is certain is that approval of the boss outside and inside the company had drastically decreased. Last year he was only confirmed in office with 47 percent of the general meeting. Internal surveys also showed a drastic loss of trust among employees and senior management. According to media reports, more than half of the 30 top managers surveyed recently no longer had any confidence in Kurumatani.

The news of the imminent resignation of the Toshiba boss and the looming bidding competition for the company drove the group’s share price up on Wednesday. The share price rose at times by more than 7 percent and was later 5.6 percent higher at 4,850 yen.