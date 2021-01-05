It is a confidential document, sent anonymously to the trade unionists of Lapeyre, which set fire to the powders. A document of around forty pages, crammed with figures and tables, which could seal the fate of hundreds of employees… Until now, the unions simply knew that their parent company intended to sell the subsidiary to a fund of ‘investment. The document in question, which is none other than the buyer’s business plan, lifts a corner of the veil on its strategy … And the reality looks brutal.

Saint-Gobain, giant of the CAC 40, has been trying for months to get rid of its loss-making subsidiary. Founded in 1931, positioned in all home improvement trades, Lapeyre employs 3,500 people in France. Saint-Gobain contacted Mutares, a “turnaround” fund (recovery of companies in difficulty), to buy out the subsidiary it no longer wants. As a gift, he leaves in Lapeyre’s coffers 245 million euros in cash.

Shattering crashes, a worrying journey

According to the document, the buyer would rectify the accounts with forceps. In 2023, Lapeyre would only have 107 stores, compared to around 130 today. 306 jobs would fall by the wayside from 2021, 630 in 2022 and 71 in 2023. Total: 1,007 job cuts, not compensated by the 116 recruitments envisaged. By the way, the fund plans to carry out juicy real estate transactions, by selling several stores, for a sum of at least 93 million euros. Contacted, Saint-Gobain management ensures that the business plan, dated September 15, is “Obsolete” and that the “Future leader of Lapeyre will present his strategic plan upon his arrival”. Nothing to reassure trade unionists. “This Tuesday, we meet the managers of Mutares, explains Hervé Grillon (CGT). We are waiting to see! But I am pessimistic, given the path of the turnaround fund in recent years. “ For the trade unionist, the aim of the operation is not in doubt: “Mutares is there to carry out the social plan that Saint-Gobain does not wish to assume. “

It is obvious that the pedigree of Mutares questions. Launched in 2008, the German fund owns around twenty companies in Europe. For four years, half a dozen French companies have fallen into its purse, with at least three shattering crashes to the key: Pixmania (receivership), Grosbill (safeguard procedure), Artmadis (compulsory liquidation). “Very often, Mutares takes over a subsidiary that a large group no longer wants and takes care of restructuring it, explains lawyer David Verdier, who dealt with the fund. This allows the group not to see its name associated in the press with a huge social plan… Point of view: Mutares very rarely injects money at the time of the takeover or during the restructuring. Sometimes, the seller even leaves a large sum in the coffers of the acquired company, in order to finance the social plan, and Mutares invoices group or service provider costs. s important. “

The internal documents that we consulted allow us to identify the fund management methods, through the case of Grosbill. A French pioneer in internet sales, Grosbill was sold by Auchan to Mutares in 2015. The initial scenario looks like Lapeyre’s.

Laid-in method: the recovery that goes into disarray

At the time, Auchan sought to sell Grosbill, which was in deficit. Grand prince, he recapitalizes the company to the tune of 28.6 million euros just before the sale … A sort of “welcome gift” to the buyer. The recovery ends in collapse. While he had promised to restore the company, Mutares only invests 400,000 euros in new money. Turnover continued to fall and, in 2017, Mutares ended up throwing in the towel, selling the company to another buyer. Six out of nine stores are closed in the process, and the workforce is divided by three.

For two years, the fund charged a high price for the consulting assignments carried out within Grosbill. “They do this regularly, explains an observer. When they take over a company, they dispatch people – CFOs, accountants, etc. -, and invoice the acquired company. It is not illegal. But when the company is already in trouble, it digs the hole a little more… ” In the case of Grosbill, consulting assignments could reach 3,000 euros per consultant per day. For the year 2016 alone, Mutares thus invoiced the tidy sum of 1 million euros, even as Grosbill’s cash flow fell into the red.

But in the end, the real winner of the operation may be… Auchan himself. Indeed, it would have been very difficult for him to restructure his former subsidiary in 2015: the large-scale distribution group was doing wonderfully at the time, with profits up 10%. Before the industrial tribunal, the dismissed employees could very well have pleaded for dismissal “without real and serious cause”. And Mutares, once again, acted as “providential” buyer … Asked by Humanity, the latter replies that “The difficulties encountered on the Grosbill file do not stem from a management or strategy problem, but from a tidal wave which has profoundly transformed the market (growth of Amazon and Cdiscount)”. And prefers, more broadly, to highlight successful “turnarounds”.