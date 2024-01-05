Two years ago, Phil SpencerCEO of Gaming at Microsoft, surprised the world with a statement where he publicly announced a multimillion-dollar offer to acquire Activision Blizzard. This transaction was quite a melodrama that ended up in court and finally the agreement was finalized.

Already in the ranks of the house that owns Xboxvarious castlings have begun to arise in the organizational structure of the colossus that produces the saga of Call of Duty. The last week of last December marked the end of the era of Bobby Kotick as executive director.

Kotick He was characterized as an extraordinary businessman who allowed Activision Blizzard obtained millionaire profits annually, but he was always involved in questioned decisions to monetize all experiences and saturate the market to the maximum with licenses like the extinct ones Guitar Hero and Skylanders.

As a result of his departure, several employees of the company have expressed that Mr. Kotick did not let them exploit their creative talent on many occasions and they launched incomplete video games or with lower qualitybecause financial objectives had to be strictly met, leaving aside a consumer-oriented philosophy.

Just like whoever was the person most responsible for Activision Blizzardother characters will conclude their work stay, including Lulu Meservey and Humam Sakhnini, head of communications and vice president of Blizzard and King, respectively, in addition to other high profiles.

People who remain in the company will report directly to Matt BootyManager Xbox Game Studios and that from its threshold it will now also supervise the developments not only of Activision Blizzard but of Bethesdaso it will be tested in the short and medium term.

Another notable maneuver around this issue were the recent statements of Brad SmithPresident of Microsoft, where he stated that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had made a fantastic job when examining the multi-cited purchase with a magnifying glass.

However, months ago Smith himself expressed that he had lost confidence in the regulatory body, showing that attempts are being made to take care of the shapes and that the Redmond technology giant does not want to have open fronts in the eventual scenario that it goes to the market to acquire new studies.

It will be interesting to see how it permeates the philosophy of Phil Spencer and his first circle of collaborators in the atmosphere of Activision Blizzard, which demanded a change of direction. For now, the first pending issue will be to know when the first wave of games will arrive. Call of Duty to Game Pass.

***It is with great sadness that I regret the departure from this world of Miguel Góngora, an extraordinary friend and human being, lover of video games, fan of SEGA and various RPGs. Have a good trip, dear Gongo***