05/25/2023 – 8:08 am

The new government configuration approved by a joint committee of the Legislative, this Wednesday, 24, indicates that Centrão has adopted a kind of “semi-presidentialism”, a system in which the President of the Republic shares power with a Prime Minister, elected by Congress. The proposal that received the green light, with a score of 15 votes to 3, empties the ministries of the Environment, of Indigenous Peoples and of Agrarian Development. The main changes not only represent a victory for the ruralists in this dispute, but also show that the Centrão cornered the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Provisional Measure (MP) that restructures the administrative organization of the Executive Branch and sets the number of ministries at 31, in addition to six bodies with ministry status, was the first to be sent by the Lula government to Congress, in January. Yesterday, deputies and senators of the mixed commission approved the matter, but with modifications.

The Planalto Palace had to accept the changes in the Provisional Measure to restructure the ministries because, otherwise, the design of the Esplanada would go back to how it was in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), since the initiative expires on 1. th of June. Faced with this imbroglio, the strategy defined by the Executive was that of harm reduction.

Lula currently has 37 ministries, he has changed structures, moved departments from one place to another, created and extinguished departments, but he needs the authorization of the Legislative Power to keep this project standing. Of these 37 folders, 13 already existed; 19 arose from break-ups; two were renamed; and three, maids. According to the Lula government, the restructuring did not generate an increase in expenses.

fiscal framework

A day after the House approved the fiscal framework and the government celebrated the victory – despite the rebel base -, the message was given by Centrão. And the political reading is that Congress will also hold the cards in the government until the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), regain control over the distribution of Budget amendments.

Lira went so far as to say that the expressive voting score for the fiscal framework – with 372 votes in favor of the project and 108 against – did not mean a victory for the Planalto, but for Brazil.

Although the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned the secret budget, a scheme revealed by the EstadãoPacheco is still represented in the task of demanding the government for Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), who appointed party ministers and, alongside the leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA), has godchildren in charge of the Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf).

Alcolumbre, by the way, is precisely who chairs the mixed commission – made up of deputies and senators – to evaluate the Provisional Measure sent by Lula to restructure ministries and departments.

emptied

In this scenario, the ministry most affected in the report produced by deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) and approved yesterday was the Environment, led by Marina Silva.

Hours before the vote on the Provisional Measure in the mixed commission, Marina criticized the changes introduced by Congress in the structure of the ministries and said that this model would have an impact on the environmental image of Brazil abroad because it would look like a reissue of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

“The credibility of President Lula or the Minister of the Environment is not enough,” said Marina, referring to herself in the third person. “The world will look at the legal framework and see that the government structure is not the one that won the elections. It is the structure of government that has lost. This will close all our doors. It is a strategic mistake”, insisted the former senator.

Although all the changes still have to pass, within a record period of one week, for the assessment of the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate, the text that came out of the joint committee yesterday already indicates that Congress also wants to govern.

The Environment was dehydrated and lost the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) to the Ministry of Management. The administration of solid waste, in turn, will remain with the Ministry of Cities, a portfolio controlled by the MDB.

So far, apparently, Marina has won the first round of the fight with the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Petrobras to prevent oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River. However, in addition to facing pressure for Ibama to change its position, it suffered a strong setback yesterday. In congressional hearings, the minister and the head of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, exposed differences over the project.

Structure

If nothing changes in the plenary votes, the National Water Agency (ANA) will now be subordinated to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development and other divisions of the Environment will undergo a process of emptying.

At the other end, the National Supply Company (Conab) will have shared management between the Ministry of Agriculture, headed by Carlos Fávaro (PSD), and that of Agrarian Development, in the hands of Paulo Teixeira (PT). Conab’s most important structures, such as commercialization, supply and the guarantee of minimum prices, will leave the PT’s domain. The National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai), now under the umbrella of the ministry led by Sônia Guajajara, will be relocated to the courts, with Flávio Dino at the helm.

