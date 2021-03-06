Restrictive measures There has also been talk in Finland of possible restrictions on movement, but what kind of bans have there been elsewhere in Europe? “I’m even proud of the surface of an Irish long,” says a Finnish writer Markus Ahonen resident in Ireland

In Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands, for example, you have to stay home at night. There are exceptions to the night prohibitions as well, and the restrictions do not apply to those who work at night, for example.

Helsinki / Berlin

In Finland a word with a nasty echo has been heard more and more often in recent days. The word is “curfew”.

Traditionally, the curfew has been associated with a state of war or, for example, post-coup situations, where curfews may have been around the clock and offenders have been thrown right into the dungeon or worse.

While the interest rate crisis is serious, this is certainly not the case. In many European countries, the movement of citizens has been restricted over the past year, especially at night. However, the restrictions have not been total.

Very sharp curfews have been felt, mainly in China, where large areas were completely shut down in the spring and winter of 2020.

Instead of a curfew, it may be more precise for Finland to talk about possible movement restrictions. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said last on Fridaythat they can be introduced if necessary, but no decisions are yet in sight.

If getting into the way of movement restrictions, what could they be? European countries provide a clue.

In Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands, for example, you have to stay home at night. There are exceptions to the night bans, and the restrictions do not apply to night workers, for example. Typically, the bans are timed between about ten in the morning and five in the morning.

Restrictions on movement are only part of the range of measures in all countries. Mask escapes, teleworking and widespread restrictions on public life have become familiar everywhere.

Terrace of a Parisian restaurant in October 2020.

Restricting the number of social contacts is a very similar action with restrictions on movement.

In England, for example, there is talk of a ‘safety bubble’, a well-defined group of people whose external contacts have not been allowed since December. Even meeting a guy on a park bench by a coffee cup is forbidden.

In Germany it is allowed to meet only one person outside your own household in your free time. Next week, the restriction will ease a bit. In Austria, two different households are allowed to meet.

Austria was among the first countries in Central Europe to introduce severe restrictions at an early stage of the pandemic.

Vienna city center view in February.

In the spring and winter of 2020, part of Austria was banned from moving outdoors without a compelling reason. Leisure movement was banned in the worst coronavirus areas, and police stopped cycling in sportswear.

Acceptable reasons for moving outside were just visiting a store and pharmacy, helping loved ones, and work that could not be moved home.

In Germany there has been no actual curfew during the pandemic. Outdoors has been restricted so that when infection rates are high, leaving home has only been allowed for certain reasons.

Friedrichshain in Berlin is a normally lively district. A year ago in March, it was deserted in one fell swoop.

For example, outdoor activities and running things have been possible all along.

Police monitor compliance with the restrictions in various ways, but fines can be imposed for violating the ban. Restrictions on night time movement have been the most common in Germany and have varied regionally.

Doing work is an exception to mobility restrictions, which allows you to be outside. However, the correspondent and photographer of Helsingin Sanomat were urged by the police in Dresden to stop working outside at 11 pm, when the ban came into force.

Strictly outdoor movement is restricted by the state of Bavaria. Last spring, when strict restrictions were imposed, the Bavarian prime minister Markus Söder stressed, however, the importance of outdoor activities. There was no desire to impede exercise. Instead, for example, sitting on park benches has sometimes been banned in Bavaria, with the exception of short rest breaks.

Currently, Bavaria has a law that allows you to move outside for the reasons listed in the 14-item list. These include reasons related to work, family, study, shopping, exercise, and church attendance.

The list of reasons to move outside at night is shorter. Night restraint is only used in Bavaria in the worst infected areas.

Time restrictions and in addition to safety bubbles, the typical restriction on movement is a “kilometer bubble”.

Such is used, for example, in Ireland, which is an interesting point of reference in Finnish. Ireland is a country of five million people, where infection rates skyrocketed at the turn of the year.

In January, the incidence rates in Ireland were ten times worse than in Finland at present. Ireland has now been reduced to a pandemic, and Finland and Ireland currently have the same number of infections.

Restrictions on movement have been part of a wide range of measures to reduce infections in Ireland.

Near Finnish author living in Dublin Markus Ahonen says that the permissible range of motion has actually been regulated throughout the past year, depending on the current infection situation.

Author Markus Ahonen lives in Ireland near Dublin.

“Last spring, I got outside within a two-kilometer radius of home,” says Ahonen, whose next crime novel Let evil go around will appear in the fall. “In the summer, it eased to 20 miles or the limits of my own county.”

In the autumn, restrictions on movement were tightened again, relaxed under Christmas and tightened again at the turn of the year. The radius of movement now allowed – which is, of course, by no means the only corona restriction in Ireland – is five kilometers from home.

There are, of course, exceptions to this, such as working or seeing a doctor. But for leisure, the restriction is strict.

“In the past I have been since March of Dublin city center free time once, it was in December,” Ahonen says. At the time, it was allowed.

Ahonen mentions Temple Bar, which is normally a lively riverside area of ​​Dublin city center. There should, in principle, about half an hour. Now Ahonen is not allowed to go there, and there would be nothing open.

“People are used to restrictions,” Ahonen says. “I’m even proud of his Irish long from the surface.”

Ahosen according to the Irish people follow the restrictions quite well. There are exceptions.

Traveling abroad is an absolute taboo in Ireland, except for essential reasons. Such have been developed by some.

“People have booked dental care from Tenerife,” Ahonen says. That is why we have had to get to the Canary Islands.

Of course, these Irish people who take care of their dental health have had to present a certificate of appointment when they leave. But Ahonen says that at the end of Tenerife, it has become clear that many clients have never come to the dentist they booked.

In Ireland may receive fines for violating interest rate regulations. “Traveling without grounds” brings a € 100 penalty. In the case of “traveling to a port or airport without justification”, the fine increases to € 500.

Markus Ahonen says that the homeland makes it easier for him to move around. Ahonen lives in Malahide, north of Dublin on the coast of the Irish Sea.

“It helps when there is sea around. If I lived inland, it could be harder. ”