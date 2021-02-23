Restrictive measures Second degree returns to school after vacation: Some are intimidated by classroom instruction, others rejoice – “Everyone was that fuck yeah”

High school students and students in vocational schools return to contact teaching in a limited time after a week of almost a year of distance learning. Returning to school raises both fear of the spread of infections and the joy of being able to study in the school environment again.

“All who I talked to were fuck yeah, let’s get back to school, ”laughs a student at Stad Vocational and Adult Education Center in Helsinki. Matvei Ivanov.

The joyful reaction points to the decision of the municipalities in the metropolitan area last Thursday, which will allow some secondary school students to return concretely to the school bench from the beginning of March.

Another undergraduate students have been in distance learning for nearly a year.

In the spring, the second grade switched to distance learning for the first time in March. At the beginning of the autumn, there was contact teaching for the first couple of months, but in November, distance learning was increased again.

Now the Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group has outlined that the second degree will move on a limited basis to contact teaching from 1 March. In practice, 1st and 2nd year students take turns in contact teaching so that no more than half of the students are in the institution at any one time.

The decision to move to limited contact teaching has divided opinions.

For example, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Yle during the Prime Minister’s interview on Sunday that the metropolitan area has acted ”contrary to Husin [Helsingin ja Uudenmaan sairaanhoitopiirin], as opposed to THL [Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitoksen] and contrary to the instructions and views of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and contrary to the recommendations of the Government ”.

Municipal decision-makers in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have strongly defended their decision.

“The restrictions have clearly lasted too long. Children have the right to go to school. The disadvantages of distance school, especially the social and mental benefits, clearly outweigh the benefits in the Helsinki metropolitan area, ”said the Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen at a press conference last Thursday.

Matvei Ivanov is the chairman of Stao ry, the student advocacy organization of Stad Vocational College. In discussions with other students, Ivanov has found that the decision was awaited and much needed.

Now the Sturenkatu campus of Stad Vocational and Adult Education Center is empty, but from the beginning of March there may be a hustle and bustle again when the second degree partially returns to contact teaching. Matvei Ivanov, who is studying for the last year, thinks that she, too, may do some of her studies in contact teaching in order to graduate.­

“I don’t know who has benefited from distance learning, of course maybe the epidemic situation has remained more moderate. But distance learning has caused so much suffering that this decision is a really good thing, ”Ivanov says.

In the process while some students are happy to attend contact hours, others are worried about the decision, such as those studying at their first year at Tikkurila High School in Vantaa Mimmi Jokista.

“It’s a little scary to go back to school. I see it as a risk in this situation, ”Jokinen says by phone from his home in Vantaa after the last distance lesson of the day.

Returning from the river to contact teaching is worrying, as there has been no change for the better in the number of coronavirus infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“On the contrary, they are now growing. Perhaps not the most positive thoughts of returning to school are, ”says Jokinen.

For the joke distance learning is agreed. Therefore, he would not want to return to contact teaching.

“It has been difficult at times, if not to understand something. But I actually survived those things. “

However, Jokinen emphasizes that he understands that distance learning can be challenging for someone else. Personally, however, Jokinen places more emphasis on the infection situation.

“Yes, I could continue in distance learning at the moment, when the infection rates are still what they are,” Jokinen says.

For Mimmi Jokinen from Vantaa, distance learning from home has been a good fit, and she has not experienced any challenges in studying. However, Jokinen says he understands that for someone else, distance learning can be challenging.­

Instead of studying during distance learning, social relations have suffered, says Jokinen.

Tikkurila High School, more commonly known as Tilu, is one of the largest high schools in Finland with more than 1,300 students, and students from all over the Helsinki region come there. Compared to students in small high schools, many new students do not know each other at all when they start studying.

Jokinen didn’t know anyone when he started his first year of high school, and still doesn’t seem to know.

“Social relations have pretty much been left out. It feels like I haven’t been in contact with classmates, ”describes Jokinen.

Getting to know your own classmates is also made more difficult by the fact that in a high school the size of Tilu, each lesson can have completely different people.

“I haven’t really been able to group in that.”

On the power and automation line according to Matvei Ivanov, a student, distance learning could have been better organized. Now it was moved to “quite fully”.

“That’s why I went to school to get professional instruction. Now everything is left to the student, ”he says.

Ivanov is studying for the last year and does not know how to get into contact teaching himself. “Probably in part” so he can graduate. As a student activist, he cares mainly about other students.

“Of course, I know some are anxious to go to school because not everyone follows health recommendations. It’s crazy to still see a gang that doesn’t even wash their hands, ”he notes.

Despite the situation, he is still on the side of contact teaching. Ivanov believes learning will be easier and nausea will be reduced when students get to see each other again.

“Then we go to lockdown and distance learning again if someone gets infected. But that’s the kind of life today, ”Ivanov says.