Restrictive measures Prime Minister Marin: The coronavirus situation is deteriorating rapidly in Finland – government to negotiate further measures next week

“The coronavirus situation is also deteriorating rapidly in Finland. STM is preparing a comprehensive package of measures for the government to prevent the spread of the epidemic. The matter will be brought to the government’s negotiations possibly as early as next week, ”Marin wrote.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said that 227 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland on Tuesday. Most new infections were reported in Vaasa (77), Helsinki (40) and Turku (12).

A total of 10,929 coronavirus infections have now been reported in Finland.

According to THL, there are now 28 coronavirus patients in hospital. That’s seven more than on Friday. There are eight patients in intensive care, four more than on Friday.

One new death was also reported on Monday. A total of 346 people have now died of the disease caused by the coronavirus in Finland.

