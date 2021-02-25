Restrictive measures President Niinistö: There is already an agreement on exceptional circumstances

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Marin said that the government was ready to state that there were exceptional conditions in Finland due to the corona epidemic. Exceptional circumstances are established in cooperation with the President.

President Sauli Niinistö according to the coronary situation has deteriorated so rapidly that all control measures must be assessed. He notes that there is already a consensus on exceptional circumstances.

“I’m at the end of last year, the government stated publicly and individually, that the epidemic continues to meet the exceptional circumstances Code. In my opinion, there is already an agreement on this, ”Niinistö answered the questions sent to STT by e-mail.

Niinistö also writes that, however, it is also the exclusive competence of the government to assess whether exceptional powers are also needed. In practice, this would mean an emergency law or the use of Article 23 of the Constitution.

“I have previously supported the experts, who have emphasized the importance of proactive measures. Now the disease situation has become aggravatingly rapidly, so all means of control must be assessed. That is how I understand the government is doing. ”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said earlier At a press conference on Thursday, the government is ready to state that exceptional conditions prevail in Finland due to the corona epidemic.

According to Marin, he had discussed the matter with Niinistö. Exceptional circumstances are established in cooperation with the President.

The Government is ready to decide on the transition to exceptional circumstances next week. However, the government is not introducing a stand-by law, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) told.

“We are not introducing a curfew, for example,” Henriksson said. “We are not exercising more power than is necessary for this situation.”

The government will meet with parliamentary parties on Thursday and discuss exceptional circumstances. No decisions have yet been made on the municipal elections.