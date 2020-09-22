In Lyon (Rhône), the verdict is in: with 213 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the alert threshold has been multiplied by four. “Currently, in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, we have nearly 700 patients hospitalized for Covid, including 111 in intensive care, reports Dr Jean-Yves Grall, director of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional health agency. On August 24, 16 people were in intensive care. “In response, the prefecture announced new restrictive measures in Lyon and in the metropolis.

Major events are now limited to 1,000 people instead of 5,000. The Lyon fair is canceled, as are flea markets, garage sales and funfairs. In addition, the sale and consumption of alcohol on public roads is prohibited between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region is following in the footsteps of other metropolises such as Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Bordeaux (Gironde) or even Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), which already apply restrictive measures. In Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), the prefect has just imposed a new measure: the closure of bars and restaurants at 1 am. Other cities like Paris and Lille are under surveillance.

