| photo: Bigstock

Contradicting what Chinese authorities disclosed to the world until a few weeks ago, the Covid-19 pandemic is far from being controlled in Chinese territory and this is affecting international trade. The city of Shanghai is one of the most affected by the increase in the number of cases of the omicron variant and the severe restriction measures adopted by the Chinese Communist Party.

For the last ten years, Shanghai has been the largest port in the world in terms of cargo handling, but now, according to the BBC, it suffers from a 30% reduction in productivity. In part, the problem is due to the imposition of the Chinese government for a good part of the inhabitants to return to the confinement observed at the beginning of the pandemic. The measure has generated a shortage of manpower in port activities, resulting, in turn, in thousands of containers accumulating and an increase in the time that cargo ships have to wait to be loaded.

According to the European Union Chamber of Commerce, there has been a reduction between 40% and 50% in the number of trucks available in Shanghai. Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, also released a statement warning its customers that “several ships will skip the port of Shanghai on their routes”.

The main products exported by Shanghai include washing machines, vacuum cleaners, solar panels, electronic components and textiles. Economists predict global consequences that will result in further inflation.