Restrictions Would older primary school children also have to go to a distance school to see how restrictions would be enforced – at least these issues are open when the board meets to consider possible mobility restrictions

According to HS data, there are restrictions on movement to the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Turku area, as well as a mask obligation. The government also intends to propose that the restaurant closure be extended for another three weeks after this week.

Government will meet today, Monday at 12 noon, to discuss possible new restrictive measures to curb the corona epidemic.

The government also intends to propose that the restaurant closure be extended for another three weeks after this week.

Government the aim is for parliament to enact a separate law restricting outdoor travel and requiring a mask within a week of being sent to parliament. Before that, however, it must be approved by the General Assembly of the Council of State.

Restricting the movement of citizens would be a gross interference with fundamental rights. In many governing parties, too treated with great caution.

With regard to restrictions on movement, there are still a number of details that the government needs to agree on before progress can be made.

At least these things are open:

How would the restrictions apply to children and young people? Of the governing parties, the Left Alliance in particular has demanded that schools be kept widely open. A draft previously reported by HS it is open whether 4th-6th graders should switch to distance learning. Instead, 1st-3rd graders could continue their schooling in contact teaching.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas) has promisedthat after March the government has “committed” not to impose restrictions on young people.

What would be necessary transactions?

According to the draft under preparation, the necessary trade would be possible. In addition to visiting grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations, the necessary transactions could also be considered necessary. transactions in other shops.

But how was necessity defined? Minister of Family and Basic Services From Krista Kiuru (sd) was asked at a press conference last week whether, for example, Alko should be visited. Kiuru couldn’t say.

How would restrictions be enforced?

If movement restrictions are imposed, enforcement is likely to require the assistance of other authorities and possibly the Defense Forces, as the police do not have sufficient resources to monitor them.

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen hoped In an interview with HS last weekthat the restrictions be as precise and clear as possible.

Opposition Party Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo piti In an interview with HS restrictions on movement are problematic, especially from a control point of view. “Then will the police stop and interview you on what matter you’re on the move?” The orphan asked.

Who could you go out with?

According to the draft under discussion, you would be free to go outside as long as you do it alone, with people living in the same household or with one outside your own household.

Restrictions but also freedom outdoors would be in effect around the clock.

The government has also discussed whether the restriction of movement should be imposed only in the evening and at night, as one of the main concerns of the authorities is the increasing number of infections at household parties. However, according to HS, this is not the number one option now, but both restrictions and freedom would be available around the clock.

Should I go to the cottage?

According to the draft in preparation, movement would be restricted for a maximum of three weeks in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku.

Last spring, Uusimaa was isolated from the rest of the country, but now there would be no such roadblocks.

The government’s starting point is that travel to the cottages would not be restricted. However, it may be that traveling other than to your own or rented cottage or apartment is at least not recommended. The regulation on cottage trips is still pending.