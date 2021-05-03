At the press conference following Monday’s cabinet meeting, Balearic government spokesperson Iago Negueruela said that “of course there will be restrictions” after the state of alarm ends on May 9.

The government has to decide this week if it will ease restrictions that apply to bars and restaurants. Negueruela indicated that these measures have worked so far. The social dialogue table of government, business and union representatives will meet this week to consider proposals, the minister suggesting that there could be an “à la carte” approach depending on each island’s situation. “The fundamental thing,” I have stressed, “is the control of the pandemic.” “The measures we have adopted have been working.”

The minister explained that the government is still working on a legal framework for maintaining certain restrictions covered by the state of alarm (the curfew most obviously). An option, he noted, is that a draft decree is forwarded to the Balearic High Court, as the government will need the court’s backing for anything that may affect fundamental rights.

He added that, when making decisions, those made by other countries, eg the UK and its travel traffic light system, will not be taken into account.