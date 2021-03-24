Restrictions Why is the government considering restrictions on movement even though the problem is indoors? It is difficult for the state to come to anyone’s home, the jurist explains

Constitutional Specialist: “If cinemas and restaurants can be closed, yes, construction sites can be closed.”

Government planned the mismatch between restrictions on outdoor movement and sources of infection is explained, at least in part, by law. Based on tracing, a significant proportion of infections occur indoors, such as at home and in the workplace. Still, for example, home parties or evening parties are not being banned but the government is trying to limit contacts in the fresh open air.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has justified the seemingly contradictory approach by restricting outdoor travel to address gatherings at home. In other words, interfering with outdoor activities would indirectly interfere with gatherings at home and in shops, for example.

Read more: The government has not yet reached an agreement on restrictions on movement, three parties are deciding their position today – HS data: Such restrictions would

However, nothing would, in principle, prevent Parliament from passing a law banning private events, closing construction sites or shopping centers identified as a source of infection, or appointing workers in a field to work remotely, says a constitutional expert Pauli Rautiainen To STT. All these measures are united in that they address the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, which always requires quite strong grounds.

However, some means are technically significantly easier than others. According to Rautiainen, for example, restricting movement outdoors is easier than using dinner invitations at home.

Rautiainen according to it, it is precisely with regard to control at home or even at the cottage that constitutional problems would be encountered quite quickly.

“Basically, restricting out-of-family meetings outdoors or indoors is just the same thing. However, the legal problems start when the interior is controlled. ”

Outside, the police can conveniently go ask people if they are related to each other, but the police cannot come home without good reason. How would the police even know what was going on inside the homes? Would a peaceful evening party during Corona, for example, be a life-threatening or health-threatening act as defined by the Police Act, which would allow the police to enter the apartment?

One would also have to consider whether to invite or accommodate a family member who does not have their own apartment or another place to go right now.

“The fact that the state comes to a person’s home is simply such a big and difficult measure that it may be more convenient in the current situation to just recommend restricting private opportunities.”

In autumn the government was in pain with how to define the differences between, for example, a nightclub, a on-trade restaurant, and a food restaurant. According to Rautiainen, ordering telework would require a similar definition, which should be able to define the type of economic activity in which teleworking is possible.

Workplaces and tasks within workplaces also differ significantly, and the impact of telework regulations should be carefully assessed. In addition, the question once again arose as to who would control forced labor.

“Once again, the question may arise as to whether the recommendation would have a sufficient impact?” Rautiainen says.

Closing the various sectors with specific measures would be easier than a large-scale telework order, as it would be simpler.

“If cinemas and restaurants can be closed, yes, construction sites can also be closed. From a constitutional point of view, all businesses are, in principle, of equal value. All measures that lack fundamental rights must have a real effectiveness in the fight against infectious diseases and they must be proportionate to the harmfulness of the measures, ”says Rautiainen.

“The assessment then focuses on the rights of vulnerable groups such as children. In addition, the issue of compensation for the disadvantages of restrictions must be considered. “

The government will evaluate a possible proposal on movement restrictions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Marin said at midnight On Twitter. The government’s talks on the corona situation and whether it is necessary to resort to movement restrictions in the current disease situation ended late on Tuesday.