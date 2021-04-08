Police operations on routes, tolls and bridges. As part of the new restrictions due to the second wave of coronavirus that begin to take effect from this Friday at 0, the Ministry of National Security announced the turn of the controls to the circulation in the main routes and accesses of the AMBA.

This Thursday, Minister Sabina Frederic held a working meeting with the heads of the four federal security forces that serve throughout the national territory.

As reported from that portfolio, in the call, which was also part of the secretaries of this portfolio along with the deputy heads of each force, a series of lines of work were established in light of the new measures to restrict circulation announced by the authorities. nationals.

In the first place, it was agreed that the mechanisms that the federal forces have will be intensified both for the 31 municipalities of the Buenos Aires suburbs, where the agents provide citizen security tasks, and in those places where there are delegations, bases and operational squads.

New controls for the coronavirus in Argentina.

In addition, they will be established traffic controls at the entrances to the City of Buenos Aires and in the main cities of the country.

Bridges, tolls and national routes will also be strategic monitoring objectives during the restriction hours established between 0 and 6.

The operations, as announced, will focus on Puente de La Noria, Camino de la Ribera, the tolls of the Pan-American highway Ramal Tigre, Campana and Pilar, Dock Sud toll, Puente Pueyrredón, Puente Avellaneda and the Central Market toll of the highway. Richieri.

In relation to citizen control within the localities, the responsibility lies with each jurisdiction.

The authorities of the federal forces that are in each jurisdiction will participate in the local crisis committees, as happened last year in what was the first wave of COVID-19 infections, reported from the Ministry.

On the other hand, and with the aim of controlling the areas considered to be of the greatest transit of people, the National Gendarmerie will increase its monitoring in the border area and, in a coordinated manner, the Airport Security Police will intensify its control actions at both airports of all country.

Regarding the circulation permits, the Government indicated that all people who use public transport must have the circulation permit granted through the CuidAr mobile application.

In turn, said authorization, as it was carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, will require updating the corresponding self-diagnosis every 48 hours.

On the other hand, those people who, due to their situation, are considered “essential” or “excepted” may circulate within the restricted hours only if they have the aforementioned permission.

Finally, as happened during the previous stage of restrictions, in the event of non-compliance by citizens, the security forces, both federal and provincial, must immediately communicate with the judicial authorities on duty, who will be in charge of defining the actions established by the law, they added from the portfolio.

In that sense, the Secretary of National Security, Eduardo Villalba, remarked this Thursday that whoever violates the decree will have “the same sanction” as last year and will be will initiate a “legal case”.

