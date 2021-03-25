Restrictions We asked in Helsinki and Espoo what people think about mobility restrictions: “It brings me a little comfort”

Government on Thursday presented to parliament his proposal on restrictions on movement and mask coercion. The restrictions are planned to be introduced in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Kauniainen and Turku for three weeks.

HS toured Espoo and Helsinki to ask the townspeople what kind of ideas the planned movement restrictions evoke.

Most people said they thought the planned restrictions were understandable. However, some said that being at home was still distressing, and some needed stricter measures at Finland’s borders. Toru also came from the slowness of government action.

What ideas have been raised by the government’s restrictions on movement?

Tiia Joensuu.­

Tiia Joensuu, 33, Helsinki

“In fact, when I am a teacher in the school, I have to or I get to visit all the time at work. For me, it is a little comforting that there are fewer people on public transport, for example. I am very sympathetic to the restrictions. ”

Tuomas Palonen.­

Tuomas Palonen, 42, Helsinki

“In an international comparison, things have been handled statistically well in Finland. That is why my confidence in the government is strong. ”

Ahti and Asta Haapanen.­

Asta Haapanen, 76, Espoo

“I don’t like it when they’re too slow in these. I think they should have been enforced already, all these masquerades and movement bans. They are always late. ”

Ahti Haapanen, 79, Espoo

“This doesn’t really affect us in any way. I agree that they will be late. If we compare it with Central Europe, where the situation was worse than in Finland, now the situation is the opposite. ”

Juuso Tschokkinen.­

Juuso Tschokkinen, Helsinki

“I have to say that there has been a little bit of corona and I may not have read every French line. In this situation, I think that something must be done, and these movement restrictions are now in one way, which is worth at least a try. “

Linda Myllymäki.­

Linda Myllymäki, 20, Espoo

“I don’t really understand how that can happen in practice. How are people prevented from going out? I don’t know how to do it. “

Kumbibea Solange and Jennifer Benkono.­

Jennifer Benkono, 25, Espoo

“I do not know. Yes, those restrictions are probably reasonable. ”

Kumbibea Solange, 44, Espoo

“Not good. We are inside all the time, and now we are locked again. Holidays must also be included. It’s hard for me. ”

Joonas Johansson.­

Joonas Johansson, 21, Espoo

“If they think that’s the only way to prevent the spread of this virus, then of course it’s the best way. But could it be prevented somehow otherwise? Maybe places should be put on more? I do not know.”

Lili Sariola.­

Lili Sariola, 47, Helsinki

“I don’t think they’re practically of any use if we have borders open. Borders should definitely be closed before the movement of people is restricted. ”

Vesa Buben.­

Vesa Buben, Espoo

“It’s good to have them in a certain proportion. You always have to get to work. I actually run the bus, and yes people have to move. If the masks are in the face, then I think that’s enough. ”

Heini Hirvonen.­

Heini Hirvonen, 30, Espoo

“I work in a toy store himself and wondering how it will affect our customer numbers. This situation has been going on for far too long, so I am in favor of restricting movement. If we could get back to that normal day, so to speak. ”

Teuvo Termonen.­

Teuvo Tervonen, 73, Espoo

“They’re just ok in my opinion. I am retired and do not affect my life terribly. The gym is not accessible. Perhaps there will be more impact on the lives of families with children and those who work. ”