Restrictions Vaccination passports, rapid tests and wastewater analysis: Europe is preparing for the opening up of societies

Some European countries have already set an indicative timetable for lifting restrictions.

Europe is currently preparing for the lifting of interest rate restrictions. Some countries, such as Britain, Denmark and Belgium, have given an indicative timetable for lifting the restrictions. Negotiations are also taking place in Finland this week from their own plan to open up society.

Denmark, for example, would open up according to preliminary plans in stages by the end of May. The condition is that infection rates remain low and an coronary vaccination passport is in place.

The European Commission issued its own recommendation to abandon corona measures at the end of March. Each EU member state decides on its own actions.

The Commission Recommendation places particular emphasis on vaccination coverage, testing and early detection of virus variants. One of the means is wastewater analysis, which should be introduced more comprehensively in the Member States. This could be detected quickly if more virus is circulating or has become a new variant.

Commission and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have developed a recommendation on rapid tests that are being introduced in different countries. Tests are already widely used in Austria, Germany and the UK. In Belgium, the rapid tests went on sale on Tuesday.

For example, the opening strategy in England is based not only on vaccination coverage but also on the extensive use of rapid tests. In England, all residents are getting two free corona button tests per week.

The Commission and the ECDC have recalled that the results of rapid tests may be hidden from the authorities, making it difficult to relate restrictive measures or their lifting to the correct corona situation. A person who has obtained a positive rapid test result should confirm the result by a PCR test at a test center.

European the member states of the union are progressing at different paces in vaccination, which affects the opening strategies. The Commission aimed to have at least 80% of people over the age of 80 and health professionals vaccinated by the end of March. This goal has not been achieved in many countries.

In Finland, according to THL, more than 80 percent of people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated by Tuesday. A little over six percent have received the second dose.

The next stage is that 70 percent of the adult population will have been vaccinated by the end of the summer. With regard to vaccine volumes, the target is possible, said the Commission’s health spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker on tuesday.

According to De Keersmaecker, the EU will receive 350-360 million vaccines by the end of June. By early April, vaccines will be just over a hundred million.

European the commission has emphasized the functioning of the internal market. The Commission is currently examining a common EU vaccination passport for travel. A digital passport would reveal a possible coronary vaccination, a negative test result or, for example, a diseased disease.

The passport would allow the passenger to be exempted from mandatory post-entry tests or quarantine. The passport is a framework that defines the technical characteristics and content that Member States’ own systems and certificates must have. This ensures that certificates can be accepted in all Member States.

Some countries have planned to use the corona passport also for travel more widely. For example, Denmark intends to use a vaccination or corona test certificate to support opening plans. Certificates are required for events, for example.

Britain has also considered using a passport for sporting and cultural events, for example. On Monday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson however, acknowledged that there are many “ethical and practical problems” with a possible corona passport.

Finland is developing its own vaccination passport completed by the end of April. The certificate is to be implemented in the Omakanta service, from where it would be available digitally on the phone. The certificate could also be printed on paper.

