Restrictions Vaasa Sport’s home matches will be postponed for almost three weeks – the city’s social and health board is holding back the growth of infections with restrictions

The deteriorating coronavirus situation makes Sport’s operations more difficult.

Hockey The league season has just begun, but the worsening coronavirus situation is already making it more difficult to carry out the regular season as planned.

It currently looks particularly bad for Vaasan Sport, as the coronavirus situation in the city has deteriorated significantly in recent days.

City Social and Health Board by the criteria for the stage of widespread spread of the epidemic are met. For example, the incidence of the disease is more than 90 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days.

The Social and Health Board held a meeting on Monday, and according to the proposal, meetings and public events for more than 50 people were banned until October 25. In addition, there is a strong recommendation for team sports and team sports competitions to suspend activities. For smaller events, a strong recommendation was made not to hold them.

Chairman of the Board Thomas Öhmanin according to the restrictions imposed by the Vaasa Hospital District were no longer sufficient when there are so many infections in the Vaasa city area.

“We set off from safety. We are now very careful that infections do not spread to nursing homes and nursing homes. We must try to prevent the growth of infections with these restrictions, ”Thomas Öhman told HS.

Hockey Sport, who plays in the league, cannot play the next four home games as planned.

“We would have had four home games during this time, which will be moved to play later. During Tuesday, it will be clear how the match calendar will be updated, ”says Vaasan Sport’s CEO Thomas Kurtén said.

However, according to Kurtén, Sport received the green light from the health authorities to continue the rest of the league team.

“We have asked the health authorities how the recommendation for gatherings applies to a professional sports team. The activities of our team are clearly instructed. A strong recommendation is perhaps more about hobbies than a professional team, ”Kurtén said.

Football The number one VPS would have two home and one away game in the program before October 25th. The team no longer has the opportunity to advance to the Veikkausliiga next season.

Executive director of the football club VPS Juniors Joni Keturin according to the junior team activities were suspended on Monday until October 26th.

“Traditionally, we’ve had a two-week break in October, and in that sense, this break came at a natural time for operations. I believe that with these measures, the situation will return to normal in a couple of weeks. I’m not worried about the club or the sport, ”Joni Keturi said.