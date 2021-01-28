Restrictions Tighter border controls caused a statistical spike: many times more wanted people were detected in Helsinki ports last year

Last year, about 900 nationally wanted persons were found in the ports of Helsinki. In 2019, the corresponding figure was 167.

Coronavirus pandemic As a result, tighter border controls have led to people being wanted in Finland being caught many times more than normal.

In 2020, the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard detected approximately 900 wanted persons in the West Harbor and the ports of Katajanokka and Vuosaari. In 2019, the corresponding figure was 167. The majority of search alerts were detected in the West Harbor.

The chapter includes national Search Alerts. In addition to this, about 130 alerts or requests for action were detected in the Port of Helsinki last year in connection with border inspections via the Schengen Information System.

The reason Due to the coronavirus pandemic, internal border controls have been reinstated in the Port of Helsinki for traffic from Estonia and Germany.

“When all persons arriving in Finland are regularly checked at the border and registry searches are carried out in connection with the checks, search notices are revealed,” Deputy Commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Mikko Simola says.

“The focus of our inspections is on incoming traffic, ie almost all of the announcements have been revealed in incoming traffic to Finland.”

Prior to the corona pandemic, internal border controls have been case-specific and short-lived. They have joined, for example, the meetings of heads of state held in Finland.

Simolan according to which national search warrants are related to property crimes committed in Finland, for example.

The Coast Guard co-operates with the Helsinki Police in search warrants. During the reintroduction of internal border control, the police often have a patrol near the port, to which the search warrant that appeared during the border check is reported.

According to Simola, the rough division is that, for example, property crimes are transferred to the police and border authorities in cases involving illegal entry.

Search ads has been observed steadily throughout the past year, according to Simola. The statistical peaks comply with the changes made by the government to internal border control.

For example, in the summer, Estonian traffic was not subject to internal border control for a long time, when fewer search alerts were detected. In September, internal border controls were reinstated and more search warrants were detected.