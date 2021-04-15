Starting tomorrow evening all nonessential business will have to close by 20.00h, as opposed to 22.30h, as it has been until now.

This comes after the High Impact Public Health Alert examined the latest contagion figures for the municipalities within the province of Granada and decided to put them all at Level Four, Grade One.

The only exceptions to this 20.00h closing are those municipalities that have over 1,000 per 100,000 because they will have to close all their nonessential businesses, full stop.

The municipalities that have over 1,000 per 500k are: Albuñuelas, Campotéjar, Colomera, El Valle, Escúzar, Íllora, Montejícar, Nigüelas, Zagra, Castril, Darro and Orce.

This means that no bar or restaurant in the province can serve dinner at a normal time – foreigners tend to eat earlier but it’s probably not worth catering for so few people who are willing to finish dining well before 20.00h.

As for those that have to have their town limits closed for having over 500 per 100k, they are the following: Agrón, Alhama de Granada, Benalúa de las Villas, Cijuela, Cúllar Vega, Chauchina, Domingo Pérez de Granada, Dúrcal, Ferreira, Fuente Vaqueros, Gójar, Gualchos, Huéscar, Jun, Las Gabias, Montillana, Ogíjares, Padul, Pulianas, Salar, Santa Fe, Villa de Otura and Villamena. This restriction takes affect at midnight tonight.

