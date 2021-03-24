Restrictions This possible movement restriction is now known

Numerous exceptions are coming to the drafting restrictions at the draft stage.

Government continues to reflect today, Wednesday, whether the movement of people should be restricted to curb the corona epidemic in the worst epidemic areas.

According to the plans presented by the government, movement would be restricted in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku.

There is still disagreement within the government on the need to restrict movement. Parliamentary groups will discuss the issue today, Wednesday, and after that, the government could decide on it.

The details are still being honed.

This draft on the government table is now known:

Restrictions for up to three weeks

According to the HS, restrictions could be imposed in a separate regulation for a maximum of three weeks at a time in areas where they are considered necessary to control the epidemic and to ensure the carrying capacity of health care.

Violation of the movement restriction may result in a fine. Compliance with the law is monitored by the police.

You should go to work and go outside with up to two people

The plan was still on Tuesday that it is not allowed to leave one’s own yard without a statutory reason. In the version being prepared today, you could also go to exercise outside your immediate home.

For example, it would be forbidden to go to the malls to spend time or to go home with friends to socialize. Also, playing in a large group would no longer be allowed.

Movement for many other reasons would still be allowed.

For example, you should go to work, a grocery store, a pharmacy, the post office, a bank, and health and social care services. Alko would remain open.

Movement would also be allowed to attend school or study.

Children born in 2008 and beyond would be allowed to go outside and play with other children.

Others would also be allowed outside for recreation or fitness with up to two people.

You should go to the cottage. Likewise, one should go abroad, and correspondingly one should return from abroad.

A person living in a restricted area should also be allowed to move to maintain a building, property or vehicle they own or to care for an animal for which they are responsible.

Movement would also be allowed, for example, due to the need for care of a close person, death, risk of death or Funeral, or to exercise the child’s right of access.

There will also be an entry in the law referring to the possibility for people living in a relationship to meet in different parts of the city if they live at different addresses.

Also a must-have for vehicles

In areas where movement restrictions apply, a mask obligation would also apply to public interiors and vehicles with non-members of the same household.

The compulsion to disguise is justified as part of a whole, although the authorities are not known to give any justification for the necessity of disguise alone.

The obligation would apply to persons born in 2007 and before, unless health reasons prevent the use of a mask or protective device.

A fine of 40 euros could be imposed for violating the coercion.