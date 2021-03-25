Restrictions This is how the restrictions on movement are justified in the draft proposal: the epidemic continues to grow despite the current restrictions, hospitals threaten to be overcrowded in the Hus area

According to the modeling, a total of 3,000 people may be admitted to the hospital’s ward from the beginning of March to the end of June, and about 400 may receive intensive care.

Restrictions on movement the justification is that the draft government proposal states that the epidemic seems to continue to grow with the current restrictions.

“The situation, especially in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa and in Southwest Finland, is so threatening that if the incidence of the disease increases at the current rate, the carrying capacity of specialist care will be exceeded within four weeks with a 50-70% probability,” says the epidemiological report.

Infections growth has slowed slightly over the past week, but according to the snapshot, it seems likely that growth will continue.

The text quotes a warning from the National Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) statement in the background that growth could lead to delays in the tracing of infections already loaded with capital gains so that it can no longer significantly slow the epidemic.

Combined with a more contagious virus strain, this can result in a similar explosive acceleration as has happened recently in Estonia and in the past in Ireland and the Czech Republic.

“In the coming weeks, there is thus a serious and realistic threat that the authorities’ regular powers will no longer be sufficient to prevent the rapid and uncontrolled spread of the covid-19 epidemic, especially in some municipalities in southern Finland,” the situation says.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) are reported to estimate that this rate will exceed the carrying capacity of specialist care in the area after one month with a 60 percent probability, even taking into account the leveling of infections observed in recent days.

The threat of overloading specialist care is also serious in Southwest Finland.

According to THL’s modeling, at the current cost, the hospital’s ward could have a total of 3,000 people at the current cost from the beginning of March to the end of June and about 400 in intensive care. There would be more than 200 deaths.

Director of Health Safety at THL Mika Salminen said at the end of the day in Studio A that the actions now being presented are, in THL’s view, absolutely necessary.

In its official statement to the Prime Minister’s Office, the department says that other restrictions, such as temporary closures in “high-risk work communities” or a mask obligation, are not sufficient alternatives to offset the effect of movement restrictions.

Infections the incidence has tripled from year-end figures, and since week seven, each week has seen a new record in the number of cases, the snapshot states.

Part of the reason for the accelerating growth of the epidemic during the early part of the year is the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The 30–50 per cent more contagious variant has already largely displaced old virus forms in the region of Hus and Southwest Finland.

The transformation has been observed in all Finnish hospital districts, but in most cases only in diffuse cases. A South African variant that is easier to avoid immune protection has also been found in the hospital districts of Hus, Pirkanmaa, Itä-Savo and Southwest Finland.