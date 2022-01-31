Restrictions These restrictions will be lifted tomorrow in Uusimaa – You can go to the movies and the gym again, the bars still have strict opening hours

The facilities for sports, hobbies and recreation will be fully open on Tuesday.

Tuesday the long-awaited day is coming when the opportunities for leisure time are expanding briskly in Uusimaa.

On Monday, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) will make decisions on easing restrictions in Uusimaa. Avi announced on Friday that it plans to lift the decision to close its customer premises and ease meeting restrictions.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 1 February, the following restrictions will be lifted and relaxed, according to Avi.

Customer facilities: The facilities used for sports, hobbies and recreation activities will be fully opened. Thus, both private and public actors can open gyms, dance classes, swimming pools and saunas from the front. Workers’ colleges, for example, can also return to contact teaching.

Audience events: From the beginning of February, public events or general meetings of up to 50 people may be held indoors, provided that the public or participants have designated seating. In the absence of designated seating, meetings of any size cannot be held.

Thus, for example, cinemas can open their doors as long as they screen up to 50 people. Likewise, concerts and theater performances can be held with the same restriction. The decision is valid from 1 to 15. February.

You can assemble freely outdoors, as before.

Restaurants: Restaurant restrictions are decided by the Finnish government. It decided on Thursday to relax the opening hours of food-focused restaurants.

The food restaurants can be served from 20:00 until the first day of February and are open until 21:00. Beverage restaurants still have to stop drinking at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

In effect there is still a widespread recommendation for teleworking and a mask recommendation in public indoor and public transport. The freezing of the corona passport will remain in force until 15 February

Last week, the government recommended to the regional authorities that they open cultural and sports facilities and ease restrictions on public events.