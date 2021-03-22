Restrictions These issues are still open as the government is currently negotiating possible restrictions on movement

With regard to restrictions on movement, a number of details remain open on which the government needs to agree before the matter can proceed.

Government has gathered at the Estate House to negotiate possible new restrictive measures to curb the corona epidemic. Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) says that the government first negotiates together, after which the parliamentary groups of the governing parties meet.

Among other things, possible restrictions on movement are discussed. They would be a gross interference with the fundamental rights of citizens. In many governing parties, too treated with great caution.

With regard to restrictions on movement, a number of details remain open on which the government needs to agree before the matter can proceed.

At least these things are open:

How would the restrictions apply to children and young people? Of the governing parties, the Left Alliance in particular has demanded that schools be kept widely open. A draft previously reported by HS it is open whether 4th-6th graders should switch to distance learning. Instead, 1st-3rd graders could continue their schooling in contact teaching.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas) has promisedthat after March the government has “committed” not to impose restrictions on young people.

What would be necessary transactions?

According to the draft under preparation, the necessary trade would be possible. In addition to visiting grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations, the necessary transactions could also be considered necessary. transactions in other shops.

But how was necessity defined? Minister of Family and Basic Services From Krista Kiuru (sd) was asked at a press conference last week whether, for example, Alko should be visited. Kiuru couldn’t say.

How would restrictions be enforced?

Opposition Party Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo piti In an interview with HS restrictions on movement are problematic, especially from a control point of view. “Then will the police stop and interview you on what matter you’re on the move?” The orphan asked.

If movement restrictions are provided, official assistance from other authorities may be needed to enforce them. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Monday that he would “not see” the defense forces monitoring the restrictions, but would be monitored by the police.

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen hoped In an interview with HS last weekthat the restrictions be as precise and clear as possible.

Who could you go out with?

According to the draft under discussion, you would be free to go outside as long as you do it alone, with people living in the same household or with one outside your own household.

Restrictions but also freedom outdoors would be in effect around the clock.

The government has also discussed whether the restriction of movement should be imposed only in the evening and at night, as one of the main concerns of the authorities is the increasing number of infections at household parties. However, according to HS, this is not the number one option now, but both restrictions and freedom would be available around the clock.

Should I go to the cottage?

According to the draft in preparation, movement would be restricted for a maximum of three weeks in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku.

Last spring, Uusimaa was isolated from the rest of the country, but now there would be no such roadblocks.

The government’s starting point is that travel to the cottages would not be restricted. However, it may be that traveling other than to your own or rented cottage or apartment is at least not recommended. The regulation on cottage trips is still pending.