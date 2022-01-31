Restrictions There no longer seems to be enough grounds for an Koronapass, says Minister of Justice Henriksson: “Passport restricts fundamental rights”

According to the President of the NCB, it is now difficult to justify the necessity and proportionality of a corona or vaccine passport.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) states that there do not appear to be sufficient grounds for using a corona or vaccine passport in the current situation. According to him, the original criteria for the use of the corona passport are no longer valid.

“In previous viral variants, it was possible to try to prevent the spread of infections with a coronary passport when vaccinated people were less likely to become ill. Now that the omicron transformation has taken place, the situation is obviously that the vaccine does not prevent the disease, but rather a serious form of the disease, ”Henriksson explains.

He recalls that restrictions on fundamental rights must be necessary and proportionate.

“The Koronapass restricts the fundamental rights of people who have not taken vaccines, obtained a negative test certificate or contracted a disease. The corona passport or vaccine passport is not so well suited for use at the moment, as it is now difficult to justify its necessity or proportionality. ”

HS said on Fridaythat the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is no longer in favor of using a corona passport or converting it into a vaccine passport alone. A vaccine passport would mean that a certificate of negative test certificate would no longer be valid for a passport.

“Yes, THL’s position on this issue also weighs. If the government wants to come to a different conclusion, then we should have a really good reason for it. Personally, at least I haven’t found that argument yet, ”says Henriksson.

The THL believes that the use of a vaccine passport might be medically justified, but would be a poor public health option. The institution fears that the use of a vaccine passport would not make unvaccinated people take corona vaccines but would polarize society and increase resistance to other vaccines as well.

According to Henriksson, increasing vaccine coverage is still “absolutely essential” and the use of the vaccine should be actively encouraged. However, the Minister of Justice does not consider encouraging vaccination to be a sufficient reason to restrict the fundamental rights of unvaccinated people with a corona or vaccine passport.

Corona passport is now temporarily suspended until mid – February. This means that, for example, restricted restaurants, museums and event organizers may require a passport from customers and participants, but a passport cannot be exempted from restrictions.

According to Henriksson, giving up the corona passport would mean that the passport could no longer be required anywhere. However, he would keep a corona or vaccine passport in a “toolbox” so that it could be re-introduced quickly if necessary.

“It may be that another virus variant is coming again and we will go back to the situation last autumn, when there were grounds for using a corona passport.”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Mondaythat the restrictions imposed by the epidemic should be lifted during February. Henriksson says he is on the same lines, as the restrictions “cannot be maintained for safety reasons”.

“We need to think very carefully about why restrictions are being maintained. If we see that the wave of infection has swept across Finland and the capacity of hospital care is no longer under threat, as we did a few weeks ago, then we must try to get rid of the restrictions. This is now happening elsewhere in Europe. ”

The government will negotiate the lifting of restrictions on Wednesday.