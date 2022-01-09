Restrictions The youth doctor is concerned about the possible restriction of children’s and young people’s hobbies: “I really hope that the experts will be listened to”

Silja Kosola argues that any new interest rate decisions to be made next week will be based on researched information.

Juvenile doctor Silja Kosola is concerned about possible restrictive measures against children and young people.

The government said Friday new restrictions and recommendations to control the coronavirus epidemic. Among the latter, for example, there was a recommendation to stop the indoor hobbies of children and young people.

“Now for many young people, the hobby will end completely if the hobby places are closed. Breaks eat away at motivation. A message is being sent from adults that the matter is not so important, ”says Kosola, who is the first docent in youth medicine in Finland and the Nordic countries.

According to Silja Kosola, quarantining the entire class is oversized if there is only one corona positive in the class.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) did not recommend the closure of recreational facilities for children and adolescents, despite the seriousness of the coronavirus situation caused by omicron transformation.

Although the government recommended suspending the activities of children and young people, the matter is decided by the regional government agencies. According to the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland decisions are likely to be made by the end of next week. Any restrictions would take effect in approximately two weeks.

“I really hope the experts are listened to. For example, the chief physician of THL Otto Helven The group has gathered a lot of information about what is safe for children and what is not, ”says Kosola.

“There are a lot of fears, but decisions cannot be made on the basis of fears alone.”

Even before the corona pandemic in Finland, there have been concerns about the end of high school students’ sports activities and the collapse of sports volumes.

If, for example, the exercise routine is interrupted, it will be even more difficult to start again after the break.

“In any case, Korona will be expensive for society. It shouldn’t cause any more misery now, ”says Kosola.

Kosola returned to part-time school physician work during the Korona period, but is now focused on research work.

As a doctor, he thinks quarantining an entire class is oversized if there is one corona positive in the class. For multiple infections, quarantine of the entire class would be warranted.

However, Kosola’s biggest concern in the situation is that children could find themselves in an unequal position depending on how much their parents are able to support them.

There are a lot of parents who can help with distance school and take their children out after a busy day to get busy. But then there are families where this is not the case.

“And now I don’t just mean marginalized or alcoholics,” Kosola says.

“Consider, for example, the family of a single nurse, where the mother is already doing a huge amount of work with the corona. After all, there is no way he can provide what his child needs on top of his own work. ”

Kosolan it is a very big question what kind of communities children and young people can belong to. It is important in high school when you are trying to get rid of your own parents.

“It needs contacts with peers to be able to mirror who I am and what black could become,” Kosola says.

He recalls that young people see themselves with extremely critical eyes.

“It’s very important to have teachers and coaches who see them as good and potential.”