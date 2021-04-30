Restrictions The Veikkausliiga wants the stands to be open in all locations

The Kuopio Ball Club plans to open the stadium for 500 spectators in a match against IFK Mariehamn on May 14.

Football The Veikkausliiga hopes that the audience will be able to enter the auditoriums in the coming weeks at all venues, when the gathering restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus will be lifted.

The Veikkausliiga started a week ago with two matches and the first full floor will be played at the beginning of next week. These matches are played behind closed doors without spectators.

Minister of Education and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) said a week agothat efforts be made to open indoor and outdoor events as soon as possible in the core areas of the corona epidemic.

Saarikko estimates that in outdoor events such as football matches, for example, there could be more than 50 spectators, if the health safety of the event, observance of safety intervals and avoidance of sumps can be taken into account.

Last season, about half of the stadium’s spectator capacity was in use in Veikkausliiga matches, and different spectator sections had their own entrances. Corona infections were reportedly not traced to matches.

Chairman of the Veikkausliiga Kaarlo Kankkunen believes that the public could soon enter the stands in every venue, as long as the epidemic continues to develop favorably.

“Decisions to restrict public events must take the circumstances more closely into account regionally and locally. It is unreasonable for an event organizer to restrict events more strictly this year in a situation similar to last year. ” Kankkunen says in a press release.

Of the Veikkausliiga’s localities, only Seinäjoki, which belongs to the Hospital District of Southern Ostrobothnia, and Kuopio, which belongs to the Hospital District of Pohjois-Savo, are at the basic level.

Other localities, ie Helsinki, Espoo, Oulu, Mariehamn, Lahti, Turku, Tampere, Kotka and Valkeakoski, are currently in the area of ​​spreading or accelerating the coronavirus epidemic.

Eastern Finland According to the guidelines of the Regional State Administrative Agency, events for more than 50 people may be organized in Kuopio from next Monday, as long as the facilities can be limited to separate areas for 50 people.

However, the audience will not be able to reach Sunday’s HJK match yet KuPS’s goal is to open the stadium gates for the IFK Mariehamn match to be played on May 14th.

According to the club’s calculations, the audience could be admitted to the match in ten blocks, ie a total of 500 spectators, he says Savon Sanomat.