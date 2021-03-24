Restrictions The specialty trade and services sector would suffer the most from the new movement restrictions – For example, hairdressing salons would be suspended

The draft estimates that many service sectors would also be virtually disrupted due to mobility restrictions.

The most special trade and the service sector would suffer from the new movement restrictions, the Prime Minister’s Office estimates. Special trade refers, for example, to clothing and sports shops that are not listed in the exceptions to which people should be allowed to move.

For example, in the Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa areas mentioned in the estimate, there are a total of about 3,200 companies in the specialty trade sector and the sector employs a total of about 13,900 people. In the Turku area, there are about 600 companies in the specialty trade sector and the sector employs about 1,700 people.

Entrepreneurs the interest group commented on the restrictions on movement outlined Wednesday night that it was excessive and threatened to overthrow businesses.

Managing Director of Finnish Entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen criticizes the government’s proposal as also complex, with all its exceptions.

“It’s like a cheese full of holes. This makes the presentation cumbersome for citizens and entrepreneurs. It is also difficult to control. This threatens the acceptability of all restrictive measures, ”Pentikäinen commented in the organisation’s press release.

Labor Market Leader for Entrepreneurs Janne Makkulan stone footsteps and service companies in particular suffer from possible future restrictions on movement.