Restrictions The Southern Finland Avi remains in its decision despite the ministry’s criticism: The use of entrepreneurs’ premises will be restricted on Monday, but they may be open to a maximum of 10 people

“The decision must be complied with despite the appeal, then anyone will appeal.”

Southern Finland at least for the time being, the regional government agency will not back down from a decision to close, for example, private gyms and other facilities in the metropolitan area and surrounding areas.

According to the Regional State Administrative Agency, the decision must be complied with, at least for the time being, even if the decision is subsequently amended as required by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). The head of the alcohol unit, who replaced the director of the avi’s area of ​​responsibility, tells STT about the matter Riku-Matti Lehikoinen.

“The decision is in line with what it contains. The premises can be opened in the way mentioned in the decision, so that only 10 people at a time can only be in the space. The decision must be complied with until it is amended or, if it remains unchanged, for two weeks. Yes, we are going to do this for the time being before a new decision is published, ”says Lehikoinen.

According to Lehikoinen, in no case can a situation arise in the restricted areas where an entrepreneur who complies with the Ai’s order would unknowingly break the law by opening his or her premises to a maximum of 10 people at a time.

“There can be no such situation. The competent authority is avi. The decision has been made public and must be complied with despite the appeal, ”anyone then complains. Here, the entrepreneur or the authorities have no choice but to comply with this decision.

The dispute between STM and Avi over the interpretation of the law has caused confusion. The ministry has demanded a full closure of the facilities, but according to the interpretation of the Avi Infectious Diseases Act, facilities with a maximum of 10 people at a time may also be open from Monday onwards.

Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhila on Friday demanded that Avia change its decision.

“We’re completely surprised by the interpretation of avi, the lawyers are figuring it out now,” Varhila told HS on Friday night.

A little later, he signaled that STM’s lawyers had gone through the matter and STM said the key was misinterpreted.

According to Varhila, it should be quite clear that this does not mean that gyms, for example, could continue to operate by limiting the number of customers.

“It’s completely closed, and not so much that there can be up to ten people there. Unfortunately, for some reason, our instructions have not been understood. ”

Government the approved proposal for a temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act states that “in accordance with section 58g, facilities could be closed indoors only for more than 10 people and outdoors only for more than 50 people”.

The Ministry’s interpretation of the law seems to be that this would mean all facilities that normally have more than 10 people. Avi interprets the law so that facilities can continue to be open if activities are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Lehikoinen does not rule out the possibility that the avi would not make further changes to its order as required by the ministry. Some sort of solution must be found to the dispute between the ministry and the agency, he believes.

“Yes, this is certainly being considered. Probably more will be known on Monday. Yes, I would see, “that the matter must be resolved in one direction or another pretty soon.

List of holdings affected by the closure decision made on Friday if the holding has more than ten people at a time:

# Indoor use for team sports, group exercise, contact sports and other similar sports or exercise, as well as gyms and other similar indoor exercise facilities.

# Public saunas and swimming pool facilities for swimming pools, indoor swimming pools and spas, as well as their changing rooms.

# Dance venues and facilities for choral singing, amateur theater and other similar group hobbies.

# Amusement and theme parks, amusements and zoo interiors.

# Indoor playgrounds and indoor playgrounds.

# General living quarters of shopping centers, excluding retail business premises and premises used for the provision of services, and access to them.