Restrictions The Sote Committee has completed its report on restaurant restrictions – live broadcast from the press conference from 1 p.m.

The Sote Committee had to correct the government’s proposal as required by the Constitutional Affairs Committee.

Parliamentary the sote committee has completed its report on restaurant restrictions. Chairman of the Committee Markus Lohen (center) says that the report is unanimous.

The committee will hold a press conference at 1 pm. HS will show the press conference live in this case.

Committee the task was to correct the government’s proposal as required by the Constitutional Committee. Among other things, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has outlined that restrictions on opening hours, dispensing and customer numbers should be extended only to those areas where it is necessary to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

At present, regardless of the coronary situation and type of restaurant, alcohol consumption must be stopped no later than 24:00 and in areas with a worse coronary situation by 10 pm.

Restaurants and other catering shops may be open for one hour after the end of the service.

Restrictive measures on restaurants have received a great deal of criticism for not distinguishing between cafes and nightclubs, for example. This is justified by the fact that the distinction is technically difficult.

The temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act is only valid until the end of October. The government’s proposal, which is currently being amended in the Sote Committee, is intended to extend restaurant restrictions from the beginning of November until the end of February.

Media information according to food restaurants, there would now be less restrictions and the number of seats would be regulated according to the number of infections in the area.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs wanted the Committee on Social Affairs and Health to look for ways to differentiate restrictions by type of restaurant. Markus Lohi, chairman of the Sote Committee, told BTI on Friday that the required corrections are not quite simple.

“What’s particularly challenging is how we’re going to divide the different types of restaurants. The division does not lead to a completely gap-free situation. ”