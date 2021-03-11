Restrictions The restaurant service would end after the closing at 5 pm, the gyms could be closed completely, the committee demanded an operating model for the borders – Three corona laws jerked forward on Thursday

Three proposals related to the government’s coronavirus activities jerked forward on Thursday. HS went through what they mean.

The government passed new bills on the closure of gyms and other group exercise facilities and restrictions on restaurants after three weeks of closure.

In addition, the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health, as amended, supported the government’s proposal for so-called forced testing of borders.

How are coronavirus control measures now changing? HS goes through.

In bars, the number of customers could be limited to a third

At the moment restaurants are closed in much of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They remain law passed on Monday caught up in late March in areas of the epidemic’s acceleration and spread.

A new bill on restaurants passed by the government on Thursday concerns the period after the closure.

According to it, the number of customers in restaurants could be limited to up to a third of normal if certain conditions laid down by law are met. The dispensing time could be set to end at 5pm and the catering shops to close at 6pm.

The presentation distinguishes between alcoholic and non-alcoholic restaurants in terms of customer locations.

In alcohol-intensive restaurants, the number of customers could be limited to a third of the usual and in other restaurants to half. Until now, the limit has been half for on-premises restaurants and three-quarters for other restaurants.

Prior to the closure, the most severe opening restrictions closed at 10pm and closed restaurants at 11pm.

In the future, the regulation could also require a mandatory table reservation and restrict, for example, singing and playing music in a catering shop.

In the new the law is an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act. Restrictions on the law could be introduced epidemiologically at level two areas. The changes would take effect on March 29 at the latest and would remain in effect until June 30.

The restrictions set out in the law do not apply to staff restaurants or takeaway sales of food and drink.

Restaurants and cafés at service stations, as well as the catering of ships and aircraft traveling between Finland and abroad or abroad, are also excluded from the opening hours restrictions.

The restrictions that will eventually be introduced will be regulated later by a Government decree.

Representative of the tourism and restaurant industry Mara estimates on Thursday, that restaurants and pubs will not open with the proposed restrictions even after the three – week closure, as it is not possible to operate a restaurant profitably.

Nightclubs, in turn, are limited by the so-called ban on singing and dancing, which is valid until the end of June.

It obliges restaurants to ensure that customers remain in place, with the exception of, for example, toilet visits. Restaurants are also not allowed to organize or allow dancing and karaoke venue performances.

Many holdings of private hobbyists are threatened with temporary closure.­

The amended law could be completely closed down

Government also gave its proposal on Thursday regarding the closure of gyms and other private group exercise facilities, for example.

The performance is the result of much attention disagreement on interpretation, which the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) have had regarding the amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act.

STM has interpreted that a recently passed amendment to the law would have given the authorities the authority to completely close gyms and other Indoor Sports Venues that normally have more than ten customers at a time.

According to Avi’s decision, there was no need to close the premises if the number of customers was limited to a maximum of ten at a time.

Avi is the competent authority in this matter, and therefore the halls and other sports venues are still widely open with strict restrictions.

The bill passed on Thursday clarifies the point of disagreement, namely section 58g of the Communicable Diseases Act.

The law would no longer provide for the number of people required to close the premises. The temporary closure option provided by the Communicable Diseases Act would also apply to premises that would normally be used by less than 10 customers indoors or by less than 50 customers outdoors.

Thus, for example, gyms, yoga or dance halls could be completely closed by an official order if certain conditions of the epidemic are met when it is considered necessary to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The already possible possibility of closure of the Communicable Diseases Act extends to private business premises.

In addition to gyms and other indoor sports facilities, these include swimming pools, public saunas, dance venues, indoor playgrounds and public spaces in shopping malls.

The change in the law is relatively small and can probably be dealt with at a rapid pace in parliament. It is due to enter into force as soon as possible and would run until 30 June.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy is preparing to compensate traders for the financial losses caused by the closure of customer premises.

Chairman of the Social and Health Committee Markus Lohi (center).­

The government is required to have an operating model for borders

The bill related to the compulsory testing of borders also progressed on Thursday, when the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health completed its report on the matter.

The committee unanimously approved the statement that Parliament requires the government to prepare a model based on advance certificates for entry.

This is both to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to prepare for growing traffic volumes at borders.

According to the committee, once the model is introduced, mandatory health checks could be clearly targeted at people who do not have sufficient evidence of a negative corona test result, vaccination given or coronavirus disease.

Committee the President Markus Lohen (center) said that the statement was intended to be made because the law now being adopted does not in itself define practices at the border. It has mainly sought to clarify an already existing law on which there has been disagreement on interpretation.

“While there is talk of a government proposal on borders, there is no mention of borders in this government proposal. This does not directly mean any border policy. ”

In addition, the committee proposed that an article be added to the Communicable Diseases Act to give the Border Guard sufficient powers to provide official assistance to health authorities at borders.

The intention would be for the Border Guard to be able to help, for example, check documents and direct traffic so that the health authorities are not overburdened.

The opposition party, the Coalition Party, objected to the report of the Social Affairs and Health Committee. For example, it would have liked a statement in the report that the government should prepare a disguise.

Government has long tried to make mandatory corona testing at borders work, but progress has been slow. Previous and different presentation forced testing did not progress last fall in parliament when the constitutional committee knocked it down. The government began preparing the law again, after which it again received crushing feedback in a round of opinions.

According to a proposal from the government now before Parliament, regional government agencies could order several persons to undergo a compulsory health examination at the same time. A health check can mean, for example, taking a coronavirus test.

Under the current law, the Regional State Administrative Agency has already been able to order a compulsory health examination in a situation of a communicable disease of general danger.

However, the law may have been interpreted in such a way that it would not be possible to order large numbers of people to be inspected. The proposal seeks to clarify this so that the decision of the regional government agency may concern one or more persons.

In addition, infectious disease physicians in municipalities and hospital districts would also be able to order an individual to undergo a mandatory health examination. As a new matter, those who have contracted or been suspected of having an infectious disease or who have a reasonable suspicion of such a disease should also be required to provide information about themselves to health care staff, for example in tracing.

The salmon says, the law now under discussion does not in itself put border testing in order.

“Adopting this law doesn’t mean then testing everything at the border. It requires municipalities and regional government agencies to draw up a plan for how border checks or border health checks will be carried out in the future, ”he says.

“This in practice now means that the uncertainty of interpretation associated with the existing article is removed.”

The law is received criticism from, among others, legal scholars. Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law at the University of Helsinki Olli Mäenpää and Professor of Public Law at the University of Turku Janne Salminen looked at earlier In an interview with HS, that regional administrations have the power to order compulsory health inspections under existing law.

Mäenpää considered the government’s proposal on forced testing unnecessary in this respect.

Along the way, the government has criticized the regional administrations for not being effective enough at the borders.

Aveissa criticism of them has been rejected citing, inter alia, that municipalities are responsible for inspections and corona tests – including at border crossing points. The role of regional government agencies is mainly to guide and supervise.