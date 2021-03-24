Restrictions The Prime Minister’s Office published a draft proposal on movement restrictions: For these 12 reasons, movement would still be allowed.

The draft is not yet the final government proposal, but it may be very close to it.

Government the Chancellery has published a draft separate law on temporary restrictions on freedom of movement and close contacts. The draft also includes a mask forcing in areas where movement is restricted.

The parliamentary groups of the Left Alliance, the Greens and the RKP will discuss nature in the evening. They are expected to state their position today.

Restrictions would be imposed by regulation

Restrictions could be imposed by a separate Government decree for a maximum of three weeks at a time in areas where they are deemed necessary to contain the epidemic and to ensure the carrying capacity of health care.

The definition of the zones shall take into account the incidence of viral infections and the development of the infections in the region; successful identification of sources of infection in the area; regional forecast of future need for hospital and intensive care; the population density and status of the municipality as part of an area of ​​business and employment.

Violation of the movement restriction and failure to comply with the mask obligation may result in a fine. Compliance with the law is monitored by the police. A person who intentionally or negligently violates the obligation to wear a face mask or respirator will be fined 40 euros.

The government has planned to restrict movement in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku.

At the request of the police, the person must provide an explanation of the destination and purpose of his or her movement and the grounds for him or her to deviate from the restrictions provided by law.

If the movement restriction is not complied with, the police have the right to order the crowd to disperse or move. If the dispersal or transfer order is not complied with, the police have the right to disperse the crowd by force and to arrest the stubborn person.

As far as possible, the police should limit their measures to those persons whose conduct necessitates the disbandment or transfer of the crowd.

You should go to work and go outside with up to two people

Although restrictions have been referred to as restrictions on movement and, in the beginning, even a ban on movement, they ultimately restrict movement very little.

According to the draft currently before us, it would be forbidden, for example, to go to the malls to spend time or to go home with friends. For example, playing sports in large numbers would also not be allowed.

The premise is that you should not leave your own yard. However, you should leave if movement is necessary:

1) for the acquisition of food, food, medicine, fuel or other essentials necessary for personal life;

2) to do business at the bank and to collect and send mail and other items;

3) due to the use of health care or social care services or for the performance of official affairs requiring a personal presence;

4) for the performance of duties related to an official or employment relationship or for the pursuit of business or enterprise activities;

5) due to participation in early childhood education in accordance with the Early Childhood Education Act, the Basic Education Act or the Helsinki European School Act, or in upper secondary education, vocational training or higher education or entrance, selection or suitability examinations for such education or a matriculation examination or equivalent examination;

6) to carry out a public trust function as well as to participate in a meeting of a private body or foundation or to perform the duties of a member of the body or to represent the body or foundation in situations where postponing participation, duty or representation could harm the body or foundation, its shareholder or member;

7) to perform military service or other statutory duty;

8) due to the need to care for a close person, the risk of death, death or Funeral, the need for the child’s help and support or the right to visit, the disabled person’s need for help and support, or an established relationship or other similar cause of grave importance;

9) due to an individual pastoral meeting with a representative of a religious community;

10) for the maintenance or upkeep of a building, property or vehicle owned or controlled by a person or due to a change of residence;

11) for the care of an animal for which a person is responsible;

12) to move to a leisure home owned or permanently controlled by a person.

In addition, children born in 2008 and beyond would be allowed to go out and play outdoors with other children.

Everyone should be allowed to go out for recreation or fitness with people from the same household or up to two other people, and to go out with a pet if it can be done at a sufficient distance from other people.

In addition, movement to enter and leave the country would be allowed.

Also a must-have for vehicles

In areas where movement restrictions apply, a mask obligation would also apply to public interiors and vehicles with non-members of the same household.

The compulsion to disguise is justified as part of a whole, although the authorities are not known to give any justification for the necessity of disguise alone.

The obligation would apply to persons born in 2007 and before, unless health reasons prevent the use of a mask or protective device.

Government obligation to monitor restrictions

The Government must closely monitor whether the conditions for restrictions are still in place.

If the conditions are no longer met, the Council of State must take immediate action to repeal the provisions. If the restrictions in question are no longer necessary in a region, the Council of State shall immediately take steps to repeal its regulation in that region.

