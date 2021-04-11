Restrictions The police suspended the anti-restricted public gathering in Espoo

Police had to interrupt the speech twice. On the second interruption, police arrested two suspects for stubbornness against police. Those arrested will be fined.

Police suspended the public gathering against the meeting restrictions in Leppävaara, Espoo, on Sunday morning. A press release from the Western Uusimaa police states that it was a speech.

Police received notice of the meeting at approximately 10:30 p.m. According to the announcement, about twenty people had gathered at Läkkitori. Police had not been notified of the event in advance.

The opportunity the interruption went smoothly, the release says. The police negotiated with the organizer of the event, after which the police issued an exit order. At this point, people dispersed and left the scene.

Police continued surveillance at Läkkitori after the event was suspended. After a while, the police found that the speech was continuing and still gathering people at the scene. Police interrupted the opportunity again and arrested two people on suspicion of stubbornness against the police. Those arrested will be fined.

Southern Finland in accordance with the decision of the regional government agency, public events of more than six people are prohibited until 30 April. If the number of six people is exceeded, the opportunity is a general meeting contrary to the Assembly Act and must therefore be suspended by the police.

In addition to Uusimaa, the six-person restriction is in force in South Karelia, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso and Päijät-Häme.