Restrictions The parliamentary parties and the government met to discuss corona measures, Orpo: “How could this have lasted so long?”

The meeting is due to go through the new corona measures announced on Thursday morning.

Parliamentary parties The chairmen and the management of the parliamentary groups, as well as the parliamentary bureau, met at the Helsinki Estate Hall on Thursday to meet with representatives of the government.

The meeting covered what was said on Thursday morning new corona measures.

“I think the debate was very constructive given the situation,” the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said as he left the Estates House.

At the meeting, according to Marin, the government sought support from parliamentary groups for legislation to be introduced in parliament, which is to close restaurants in areas in the acceleration and spreading phase from March 8 for three weeks, except for sales. At the same time, the government is preparing to state exceptional circumstances.

“Of course, we hope that this legislative process will proceed as quickly as possible,” Marin said.

Opposition party of basic Finns chairman Jussi Halla-aho was sympathetic to the government’s new actions.

“The government, of course, bases its decisions on an expert assessment of what the situation is, and we don’t have the fins or the opportunity to start challenging that situation itself. In our view, the three-week closure in its presented form is better targeted both regionally and in other details than, for example, the measures taken a year ago, which is, of course, quite in line with expectations that we can also learn from mistakes, ”Halla-aho said.

He noted that the situation is very unfortunate for restaurants and businesses as it has been for a long time. Drastic action may still be needed.

“It is probably better to try to break this development, which is currently very worrying in Finland, with a bit of a head start, so that we don’t end up where other countries are at the moment.”

A group of basic Finns will discuss the measures on Thursday. Halla-aho promised that the proceedings in Parliament will be constructive.

“Probably everyone has common goals here.”

The government also outlined that the upper grades of secondary and primary school will move to distance education from 8 to 28. March. Group activities for people over the age of 12 can be suspended. Early childhood education and primary schools remain in contact education.

Coalition Party Petteri Orpo said on arrival at the meeting that the coronavirus situation is serious with the spread of the virus variant.

“I wonder if the key problem areas have been known for months, then how has this been able to last so long,” he said.

According to Orpo, based on what was said in the morning, the new measures announced by the government are “in the right direction and necessary”. He expected to hear even more arguments, especially about distance learning in schools and the closure of restaurants.

“The criteria must be in order.”

Orpo promised that new actions in Parliament would be handled carefully and quickly.

Chairman of the Christian Democratic Parliamentary Group Päivi Räsänen thanked in particular during the meeting that the restaurants are being closed.

“The situation has been that we have, for example, cultural institutions, worship services and in many places also sports hobbies closed, so citizens have asked why we can sing karaoke and gather freely in restaurants. This is also a question of fairness. ”

From Marini and the family and the Minister of Basic Services From Krista Kiuru (sd) asked at the Estates House why new hard action is expected for almost two weeks.

“It’s by no means that nothing happens now. Yes, it is happening now, ”Marin said.

He stressed that the so-called level two actions are being introduced without delay.

The government said on Thursday that a total of seven hospital districts in the area will be directed to immediately introduce level two, i.e. the strictest restrictions on the spread phase. In addition, the same measures are recommended for the nine acceleration phases.

The recently adopted Infectious Diseases Act allows regional government agencies, as a last resort, to close, for example, private facilities such as gyms or public areas in shopping malls.

Kiuru reminded that the government cannot influence the parliamentary schedule. The law allowing the closure of restaurants requires an acknowledgment by Parliament.

“It will then come in Parliament after about a week of deliberation, but the timetable is a matter for Parliament. We can’t influence Parliament’s schedules, ”he said.

The government will not introduce a stand-by law at this stage. However, Marin did not rule out this option on Thursday.

“Currently, the conditions of necessity are not met. But I do not rule out the possibility that these settings could be introduced. If the situation so requires, we must also be prepared for it. ”

Municipal elections the situation was not discussed at a meeting of parliamentary parties and the government on Thursday.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) said at a press conference in the morningthat he will discuss the matter again with the party secretaries in the coming days.