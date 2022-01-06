Restrictions The OAJ supports the ministry’s proposal to move to distance learning and calls for a speedy decision

According to the OAJ, the decision on distance learning should be made no later than Friday morning.

Education the trade union OAJ supports the proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) to start the academic year as distance learning.

STM’s Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila said Ylelle on Wednesday that the STM is proposing to start the spring semester of schools with distance learning.

According to the OAJ, grades 1–3 in primary school and special education must also be included in distance learning.

“Inevitably, after the start of the school year, the disease situation will worsen, which is already threatening the nation’s security of supply when teachers are sick at home and parents are caring for their sick children,” says OAJ chairman. Olli Luukkainen in the bulletin.

Luke According to him, during distance education, measures must be taken to ensure that the return to contact education takes place safely in time.

“This means, for example, that everyone in the teaching staff has received a third vaccine if they wish, and the vaccination of children has progressed en masse,” says Luukkainen.

The OAJ believes that the decision to switch to distance learning must be made as soon as possible so that principals and teachers can organize and provide information. According to the OAJ, the decision should be made no later than Friday morning.