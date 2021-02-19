Restrictions The number of passengers on the metro and buses can be limited, spas and gyms can be closed: Infectious Diseases Act reform comes into force on Monday

Government Adviser Kirsi Ruuhonen and Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health answer HS’s questions.

Last the broader reform package for the Communicable Diseases Act, prepared since the summer of the year, will finally enter into force next Monday. Parliament passed amendments to the article on Friday, and the president ratified the law immediately this afternoon.

The mainly temporary amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act give municipalities and regional government agencies the power to restrict private business and leisure activities if this is necessary to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The Finnish Transport and Sculpture Agency Traficom, on the other hand, could halve, for example, the number of passengers in a means of transport if the coronavirus epidemic has reached an accelerating stage.

In view of the possible strong spread of the coronavirus, it is considered necessary to strengthen the powers of local and regional authorities in communicable diseases. In this way, the fight against the virus can be stepped up without the need for exceptional circumstances or a stand-by law.

Renewed the law empowers the authorities as a last resort to close private gyms and public spaces in shopping malls when we are at the worst stage of the epidemic, the spread. Under the law, sports and sports facilities, swimming pools and spas, dance venues, amusement parks and indoor playgrounds could be closed.

Restaurants are not covered by this reform package, but are being prepared for their own restrictions.

Parliamentary Social Affairs and Health Committee amended the government’s proposal to close the facilities so that it did not apply to ski and ski resorts or the outdoor facilities of zoos. Even in ski resorts, the law may still require, for example, hygiene measures and the maintenance of sufficient distances.

Government proposal in December also changed in Parliament so that it is not valid until the end of the whole year but only until the end of June.

The law also provides for compensation that should be paid to traders if their customer premises have to be closed for more than two weeks.

Government on the other hand, the article on social and health services was completely deleted, which would have given the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health the power to decide on substantial changes to services for a period of three months.

The committee justified the deletion of the article on the grounds that it would have already been very close to the stand-by law.

Closures of customer and hobby facilities would only take place when other measures are not effective and the disease situation in the area is serious. What is new now is that, from Monday, the managers of the facilities will have to take care of the cleaning and the possibility for customers to wash their hands.

“The measures are progressing in stages, with traders and other farm operators first being required to take care of hygiene, distances and the avoidance of close contact. Only when these measures are not sufficient and if the disease situation is bad enough will there be a temporary closure of the premises from customers and participants, ”says the Board Counsel. Kirsi Ruuhonen Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). He has been preparing new legislation from the beginning.

Hobby facilities, gyms and spas can be closed

For example a decision to close a private gym for a maximum of two weeks at a time requires that the following three conditions be met simultaneously:

1. The prevalence of infections per 100 000 inhabitants in the hospital district during the last 14 days shall be at least 50.

2. In the area of ​​a municipality or hospital district, clusters of diseases are identified whose chains of infection cannot be reliably traced and which, according to expert assessments, pose a significant risk of the spread of new infections in the area.

3. The number of infections in the hospital district is estimated to lead to a significant increase in the need for hospital and intensive care, a significant risk to the adequacy of social and health care staff or client care or patient care, or other similar treatment overload.

It can be closed indoor areas for gyms, group sports, contact sports and other similar sports or sports, as well as gyms.

Public saunas and the pool facilities of swimming pools, indoor swimming pools and spas, as well as the changing rooms in their immediate vicinity, could also be closed.

Also on the list are dance venues and facilities for choir singing, amateur theater and other similar group activities, amusement and theme parks, amusements and zoo interiors, indoor playgrounds and indoor playgrounds.

Public lounges, with the exception of retail business premises and premises used for the provision of services, could be excluded from shopping centers.

Traffic passenger numbers can be limited

In passenger transport the number of passengers can be limited under the Communicable Diseases Act on roughly the same grounds as customer premises could be closed.

The Communicable Diseases Act makes mandatory mainly hygiene and distance practices, which have already been largely done in passenger transport on a voluntary basis.

If Hygiene measures are not sufficient, the maximum number of passengers allowed in a means of transport could be limited to half a month when the epidemic is accelerating.

Taxi driver with the exception of restrictions on the number of passengers, for example, buses and minibuses, short-distance and long-distance trains, trams and metros, and water and air transport for vehicles with more than ten passengers.

There are two conditions for limiting the number of passengers:

1. In the district of the hospital district, the incidence of infections confirmed in the last 14 days per 100 000 inhabitants shall be at least 25.

2. In the area of ​​a municipality or hospital district, clusters of diseases are identified whose chains of infection cannot be reliably traced and which, according to expert assessments, pose a significant risk of the spread of new infections in the area.

Hospital district the consortium must immediately notify the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom of the disease situation, which by its decision obliges to limit the number of passengers to no more than half of the maximum number of passengers that can be taken into the means of transport.

Traficom should still assess the incidence of infections in areas where traffic is predominant and where passengers can be picked up.

The Agency should also consider the possibility of accommodating passengers in different compartments, the number of seats and standing places, personal reservations and the use of face shields.

How quickly could the locks allowed by law be introduced?

“Basically, as soon as the law comes into force and the disease situation so requires. The Regional State Administrative Agency in particular has been involved in the preparation of amendments to the law, so the authorities are aware of the future regulation to that extent, ”says Ruuhonen of STM.

The law will therefore enter into force on Monday. Ruuhonen emphasizes that consideration is now in the regions.

How do the changes in the Communicable Diseases Act relate to the stages of the epidemic and the three levels of government action?

The mildest phase of an epidemic is the basic phase, followed by the acceleration and spread phase. The government’s strategy has designated action levels as number one, number two and number three.

Dissemination phase restrictions are introduced at measure level two. We are now at level one, but the government has flashed transition to the second level in the next few days, if the Department of Health and Welfare deems it justified.

“At level two, measures to spread the epidemic will be introduced. In other words, both old and new measures resulting from changes in the Communicable Diseases Act will be introduced. The latter are legally binding and not just recommendations, ”the Chief of Staff said Kirsi Varhila from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“Old” second-level measures include, for example, the maximum telework recommendation and the broadest mask recommendation, as well as distance learning in secondary schools but, at discretion, also in the upper grades of primary school.

So could private gyms be shut down immediately?

“In areas of the spread phase that are level two, that can be done. The level of assessment is made by the Department of Health and Welfare, not the area itself, ”Varhila replies.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is updating the action plan for the hybrid strategy to take account of new competencies at different stages of the epidemic.