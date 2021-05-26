Restrictions The number of audiences is no longer limited in areas other than the worst in the Korona, even large events can be held outdoors everywhere – this is how the recommendations change

According to the new recommendations, public and private events in the worst Korona areas can accommodate up to ten people. Even large events can be organized outdoors by dividing the area.

On Wednesday Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) and director Pasi Pohjola from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) reported on the STM’s new recommendations to significantly relax the restrictions governing the organization of events.

The government will officially outline the issue on Thursday.

This is a recommendation. Decisions are ultimately made by regional governments.

Cultural and event industry and also the government’s own ministers have strongly criticized the restrictions, which they consider to be unfair to the industry. Demands for long safety intervals and strict limits on the number of customers have made it difficult or impossible to organize events.

Recommendations vary depending on how bad the corona epidemic is in the area.

Here’s how they change:

In Uusimaa and other worst areas of Korona

Helsinki and Uusimaa, as well as four other areas, are still classified as the worst, ie spreading, of the corona epidemic.

According to the new recommendations, public and private events in these areas can accommodate up to ten people. The possibilities for easing the restriction will be re-examined in early June.

There can be up to 50 people outdoors, but the area can be blocked to increase the number of participants.

Elsewhere in the country

Outside the worst Korona areas, the number of participants in public events is no longer limited at all.

However, even in the most peaceful areas of the epidemic, ie basic areas, adequate distances are encouraged.

Participants must have the opportunity to wash their hands and use their hands. Unnecessary congestion and congestion must not occur.

A little worse According to the new recommendation, there are no longer any restrictions on the number of participants, even in areas that are in an accelerating phase.

However, when the number of participants in the events exceeds 10 people indoors or 50 outdoors, the event organizer must draw up a plan in the areas of the acceleration phase on how close contacts can be avoided.

