Restrictions The moods of the artists are desperate, and the restrictions are again feared to be prolonged: “Why make the same mistakes again as they did a good year ago?”

The serious plight of freelance artists with their livelihood continues for the third year in a row.

Omicron conversion due to the worsening pandemic situation, theaters and concert halls have been closed again.

The situation for freelance artists in particular is precarious. According to their advocacy organizations, compensation for loss of livelihood has so far been insufficient.

Chairman of the Actors’ Union Antti Timonen says there is a “desperate mood” in the field, says the chairman of the Freelance Musicians Association, bassist and composer Pekka Lehti.

“People are surprised and wonder if it may be possible that theaters were once again closed without knowing what the exact metrics are for setting restrictions,” Timonen says.

“Not only the finances of the artists, but also the whole belief in the future is in a really bad mood,” says Lehti, whose own festival gig in Lapland at the beginning of the year has just been canceled.

“Skilled people are already spilling over into other, more financially secure sectors. A lot of laundry is still washed sometimes depending on whether the restrictions have treated culture and other sectors in society equally, ”Lehti estimates.

Southern Finland the three-week ban on indoor public events imposed by the regional government agency began on tuesday 28 december.

According to Antti Timonen, it seems that the cultural sector is once again being put “in a tunnel whose end is not visible.”

There are fears in the industry that culture will once again be closed first and opened last, although the last year and a half, according to Timonen, have shown that theaters, for example, have not played any significant role in the overall pandemic.

Timonen refers to the Chief Infectious Diseases Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvisen for an interview at A-Studio on December 20th. Järvinen stated in the program that the corona situation did not break until the restaurant restrictions at Easter:

“We’ve known since last spring that when restaurant restrictions came before Easter, a ban on dancing and singing was the one that turned the epidemic down. Prior to that, infections were on the rise despite restrictions. Yes, it is unfortunately the case that these are probably the most effective means at the moment. ”

Timonen marvels at the statement.

“By the time of Easter, the cultural sector had been closed for almost five months. I do not understand why the same mistakes are being made again as we did a good year ago, in November 2020. ”

Again, Anna Dantchev has not had a single gig scheduled for early 2022 due to a ban on public events.

Freelance musician, ethnojazz singer Anna Dantchev describes his moods fluctuating over the past year and a half from hope to despair, anxiety, and anger.

The new pandemic situation and the ban on public events are just a continuation of the old one.

“My band’s debut album was released in the spring of 2020, but it has hardly been released to the public. The record release gig turned into a stream, and there were only a couple of performances throughout the rest of the year. There was a few gigs last summer, now nothing is agreed for the beginning of 2022. ”

According to Dantchev, the relocation and cancellation of events has created a kind of chaining in the industry: canceled gigs will be transferred as such to the future, and there will be no room for a new gig in the future.

“The competition is getting tougher and selling gigs to myself is even more challenging, almost impossible,” he says.

Dantchev also says his faith in his own profession is already faltering.

“Next winter, with the help of a scholarship, I will make a new record, which is the job. But when you can’t perform, you’d just like to retreat like a Moominmamma to hibernate, then wake up sometimes when it’s all over. ”

Actors Association Antti Timonen says that the importance of a new phase of a pandemic is understood in the industry. In the case of a vulnerable virus variant, the authorities must have the means to intervene in the course of the pandemic.

“But it’s not credible that culture will be the first to catch up again. Actions should be proportionate and necessary. It would be easier to understand doing this together and putting in a large-scale confinement for a couple of weeks, as has been done in the Netherlands. ”

HS reported on Tuesday The Helsinki City Theater will start co-operation negotiations concerning the entire staff due to the loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Theater Director Kari Arffman said it was a precautionary measure “because at the moment no one can assess how long these locks will last and what the consequences will be for the theater’s economy”.

Antti Timonen

According to Antti Timonen, who also works in the city theater himself, the theater’s reaction was an inevitable symptom of how the crisis has been handled from the perspective of the cultural sector.

“Preparing for the monthly restrictions shows how overwhelmed you are in the cultural sector,” says Timonen.

According to Timonen, it is also difficult to anticipate the situation due to the fact that not enough grounds for restrictions imposed by regional government authorities have been made public.

“What are the metrics that are monitored? Is it the need for intensive care, the adequacy of medical staff, infection rates or, for example, vaccine coverage? When are the figures for these that restrictions can be lifted? I think it would be reasonable for these to be transparent so that the areas that are the subject of the closure can monitor the situation and plan action. A view of the exit plan is needed now, ”says Timonen.

One concrete the consequence of a protracted pandemic situation is the collapse of actors ’livelihoods.

In 2020, the government enacted an emergency law that did not expire earned days. The exemption was not extended this year, so many Actors have dropped their basic daily allowance.

According to Timonen’s own report, any grants that may be awarded to freelancers in the Ministry of Education and Culture will be redistributed through Taike, the Center for the Promotion of the Arts.

It is not a solution that works from the point of view of the actors.

“Taike’s system isn’t as catastrophically bad as it initially seemed. But acting is teamwork. Now the actor has to step on the project alone from scratch to get a grant, even though the system should compensate for the loss of earnings caused by the ban on the agreed work. ”

In addition, freelancers who have received grants have since encountered difficulties with support issues when the TE Office defines them as entrepreneurs and self-employed, Timonen describes.

According to Timonen, the amounts received as a grant also do not compensate for even a reasonable amount of loss of income.

“It is a glaring discrepancy that the authorities impose jobs and the compensation that is given for it is just salt money.”

Pekka Lehti

Pekka Lehti also considers the corona support received by the industry to be completely inadequate.

“Of course, it’s good to be able to get money for artistic projects, but losing a job is quite another matter, and there’s no viable system to replace it.”

“In addition, the situation is getting worse all the time as the organization of all events has become even more uncertain.”

Taiken manager Paula Tuovinen wants to correct perceptions of artists ’Korona grants on two levels as well.

Support has already been distributed in five rounds since spring 2020, and the sixth application period ended just before Christmas. Since the sixth round, Taike has supported the art field, mainly individuals, with about 97 million euros.

“Taik support has been distributed specifically to individuals and sole proprietors. The sixth round was also open to art communities. The Ministry of Education and Culture has previously supported arts organizations, ”says Tuovinen.

“Secondly, the grants are not meant to compensate for the loss of income, but the artists have received grants to work in a difficult situation. For example, maintaining one’s own professional skills has been considered as such. ”

The individual grants are intended for six months of work and amount to 12,000 euros. The Communities’ Korona grants are at least EUR 20 000.

Sixth In the round, EUR 18 million in Korona grants will be distributed to artists.

However, according to Tuovinen, there is no information on the continuation of the support. “At least nothing is being prepared now,” he says.